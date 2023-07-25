ADVERTISEMENT
5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

Nigeria is home to some jaw-dropping beautiful spots.

These breathtakingly beautiful places exist in Nigeria [TripAdvisor]
These breathtakingly beautiful places exist in Nigeria [TripAdvisor]

If you're not so much of an explorer/traveller, you might not believe it, but these places are real, and they're right here in Nigeria.

From breathtaking waterfalls to ancient rock formations and wildlife reserves, this country has it all when it comes to natural earthly wonders.

Here are five of them:

Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls [Youtube]
Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls [Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls, also known as Olumirin waterfalls, is a beautiful place located in Erin-Ijesha, Osun state. This stunning waterfall is not only a sight to behold but also believed to have healing powers. People from far and wide visit to drink its water and seek healing.

The best part? The entrance fee is quite affordable at around ₦500, making it easily accessible and budget-friendly. So, if you're looking for an amazing and affordable destination for your next trip, consider planning it around the mesmerizing Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls. It's a place of natural wonder and healing that will leave you in awe!

Kajuru Castle [INews]
Kajuru Castle [INews] Pulse Nigeria

Kajuru Castle in Kaduna is a breathtaking sight that one might wonder if it truly is located in Nigeria. It looks like something straight out of the United Kingdom. Our country has hidden treasures like this castle, which we should be proud of.

This great castle was built completely out of stones in 1978 by a German named Burg Heinrichswalde and is situated on the outskirts of Kajuru Village.

This castle is bulit completely of stones [FunmiAjala]
This castle is bulit completely of stones [FunmiAjala] Pulse Nigeria

This place is also open for tourists to visit. So, you can definitely plan a trip to explore this amazing castle right here in Nigeria.

Obudu Mountain Resort
Obudu Mountain Resort Pulse Nigeria

Obudu Mountain Resort, also known as Obudu Cattle Ranch, is an incredible tourist destination in Nigeria. Situated in the highlands and lush tropical forests of Cross River State, there's so much to enjoy at this beautiful resort! You can stroll on the Canopy Walkway, have fun at the Water Park, or experience the natural wonders of the Becheve Nature Reserve.

Cable cars in Obudu Mountain Resort [TravelNews]
Cable cars in Obudu Mountain Resort [TravelNews] Pulse Nigeria

For those who love adventure, you can enjoy activities like Mountain & Village walks, take a dip in the Natural Swimming Pool, or even try horseback riding.

The waterfall in Obudu Mountain Resort
The waterfall in Obudu Mountain Resort Pulse Nigeria

All of this for ₦20,000 naira, which is quite fair considering the all fun you'll experience.

Idanre hills Ondo State [Nigeria]
Idanre hills Ondo State [Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Idanre Hills looks so surreal and it's one of the most stunning natural landscapes you can find in Nigeria. What makes it even more intriguing is the fact that the people of Idanre lived on these hills for nearly a thousand years!

The scenery in Idanre is surreal [YovGlobal]
The scenery in Idanre is surreal [YovGlobal] Pulse Nigeria

You can actually visit and explore this incredible place as it's open to tourists, so consider planning your next trip around it. The scenery at Idanre Hills is truly magnificent.

Yankari National Park [Refinedng]
Yankari National Park [Refinedng] Pulse Nigeria

Yankari National Park was first established as a game reserve in 1956, and later in 1991, it became Nigeria's biggest national park. This amazing place is a haven for wildlife, especially elephants, and is home to the largest surviving elephant population in West Africa.

The best part is that Yankari National Park is open to tourists. You can have a refreshing dip in the Wikki warm springs, explore all the wonderful animals on the safari, and see the unique Marshall's Cave.

The Marshall's Cave [TripAdvisor]
The Marshall's Cave [TripAdvisor] Pulse Nigeria

So, if you love wildlife and adventure, Yankari National Park is the place to be and the scenery is amazing as well.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

