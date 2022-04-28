5 unbelievable food allergies and how best to deal with them

allergic to nuts, shellfish, gluten, or soy. There are however some allergies that are more rare and more surprising. This article discusses five of those surprising food allergies.

But, first and foremost, what exactly are food allergies?

Food allergies are strange, difficult-to-understand reactions of the body to certain types of food. To use medical language, food allergies are the immune system's overreaction to a substance called an allergen. The body treats allergens as if they are harmful, even though the immune system is mistaken and they aren't.

Here are five surprising allergies to watch out for;

1. Egg

It may come as a surprise, but there are people who are allergic to eggs. An egg allergy is usually an allergy to the proteins in the egg white, not the yolk. So in most cases, one can eat foods with only egg yolks, like ice cream or pudding, one could even get away with eating some baked goods that don't have egg whites, like pancakes or muffins. However, for those who have a serious egg allergy, the best way to prevent an allergic reaction is to avoid eggs altogether.

Many vaccinations and flu injections contain eggs as well. Before receiving any immunizations, people with severe egg allergy should visit their doctor.

2. Red meat

This is a rare but very serious allergy because it takes only half a second to bite into a delicious chunk of shawarma. For those with red meat allergy, that single bite can lead to anaphylaxis and shock, which could result in death in some cases. If you have this allergy, even eating a teeny tiny piece of meat could begin to make your throat swell up.

Itching, vomiting, and swelling around the mouth and face, are some of the symptoms that can occur immediately after eating meat (or even just touching it). Red meats such as beef, pork, and goat are off-limits if you have this allergy. Chicken, turkey, and fish, on the other hand, are safe because they don't contain the same type of protein that causes the allergy.

3. Water

Water allergy, also known as aquagenic urticaria, is another astonishing and bizarre allergy.

It's a relatively uncommon allergy that, thankfully, isn't fatal. Redness, swelling, and hives (skin rash) are all symptoms of this allergy, which appear a few minutes after coming in contact with water.

Anyone with this allergy should avoid being outside in the rain and apply lotions prescribed by a doctor before bathing or other water exposure.

4. Fruits

Believe it or not, people who are allergic to fruits really exist. This condition is also called oral allergy syndrome (OAS).

Hives or swelling in your mouth, lips, or face are common OAS symptoms that appear after touching or eating raw fruits.

Although fruit allergies are uncommon, they can be very serious. Avocados, mangoes, apples, strawberries, apricots, and similar fruits are the common triggers of this allergy. Some who are allergic to fruits are also allergic to vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, and pepper.

Anyone with fruit allergy must avoid touching or eating raw fruits.

5. Corn

After eating corn products, a person with a corn allergy may experience digestive problems such as diarrhoea and vomiting.