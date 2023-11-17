5 top-tier meals from Akwa-Ibom you should try

Meals from this Southern state in Nigeria are not only tasty, but come with numerous health benefits.

Here are five top-tier meals from Akwa-Ibom you should know;

1. Afang soup

Made with Afang leaves and water leaves, Afang soup is a very nutritious meal native to the Efiks, people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states of Nigeria.

Afang Soup is enjoyed with garri or fufu, and comes with numerous health benefits such as regulating blood sugar, reducing constipation and aiding weight loss.

This soup can also help to boost immunity and improve the body's natural defences against diseases.

2. Abak or Atama soup

Atama is another interesting top-tier meal made in Akwa-Ibom state. The main ingredients of this soup are the Atama leaves and palm fruit extract to give a rich, earthy flavour that keeps you wanting more.

The Atama soup also comes with some health benefits as the leaf has a long history of use in traditional medicine for ailments such as anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, ulcers, wounds, infections, and infertility.

3. Afia Efere

Afia Efere, also known as White soup, is another top-tier meal made in Akwa-Ibom state. This soup is prepared with a variety of meats and fish, along with periwinkle, and yam.

White soup is best enjoyed with pounded yam. White soup contains fibre, which helps to regulate digestion, prevent constipation, and lower blood sugar levels.

Eating white soup also provides the body with vitamin A, and vitamin C, essential for bone health, blood formation, vision, and immunity.

4. Edikang Ikong soup

Some also call this vegetable soup. It is a nutritious and flavorful dish comprising of leafy vegetables such as waterleaf and pumpkin leaves, combined with assorted meats and fish, and served with garri or fufu.

Health benefits of Edikang Ikong include; improving bone health, preventing anaemia, boosting immunity and aiding weight loss

5. Ekpang Nkukwo

Arguably, it can be said that you haven't really tasted the real Akwa-Ibom if you visit without eating Ekpang Nkukwo. Made from cocoyam and water yam, this sticky, starchy delight is complemented by a tasty sauce of periwinkle, crayfish, and other seasonings.

Its preparation takes a whole lot of effort and the taste is definitely worth it. Eating Ekpang Nkukwo can help reduce cholesterol, promote digestion and control blood sugar levels.