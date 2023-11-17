ADVERTISEMENT
5 top-tier meals from Akwa-Ibom you should try

Oghenerume Progress

Meals from this Southern state in Nigeria are not only tasty, but come with numerous health benefits.

Ekpang Nkukwo [Health Guide NG]
Ekpang Nkukwo [Health Guide NG]

Meals from this Southern state in Nigeria are not only tasty, but come with numerous health benefits.

Here are five top-tier meals from Akwa-Ibom you should know;

Made with Afang leaves and water leaves, Afang soup is a very nutritious meal native to the Efiks, people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states of Nigeria.

Afang Soup is enjoyed with garri or fufu, and comes with numerous health benefits such as regulating blood sugar, reducing constipation and aiding weight loss.

Afang soup [Afameals]
Afang soup [Afameals] Pulse Nigeria

This soup can also help to boost immunity and improve the body's natural defences against diseases.

Atama is another interesting top-tier meal made in Akwa-Ibom state. The main ingredients of this soup are the Atama leaves and palm fruit extract to give a rich, earthy flavour that keeps you wanting more.

Atama soup [Nigerian Cook Book]
Atama soup [Nigerian Cook Book] Pulse Nigeria

The Atama soup also comes with some health benefits as the leaf has a long history of use in traditional medicine for ailments such as anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, ulcers, wounds, infections, and infertility.

Afia Efere, also known as White soup, is another top-tier meal made in Akwa-Ibom state. This soup is prepared with a variety of meats and fish, along with periwinkle, and yam.

White soup is best enjoyed with pounded yam. White soup contains fibre, which helps to regulate digestion, prevent constipation, and lower blood sugar levels.

White soup [YouTube]
White soup [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Eating white soup also provides the body with vitamin A, and vitamin C, essential for bone health, blood formation, vision, and immunity.

Some also call this vegetable soup. It is a nutritious and flavorful dish comprising of leafy vegetables such as waterleaf and pumpkin leaves, combined with assorted meats and fish, and served with garri or fufu.

Edikang Ikong [myfernandez]
Edikang Ikong [myfernandez] Pulse Nigeria

Health benefits of Edikang Ikong include; improving bone health, preventing anaemia, boosting immunity and aiding weight loss

Arguably, it can be said that you haven't really tasted the real Akwa-Ibom if you visit without eating Ekpang Nkukwo. Made from cocoyam and water yam, this sticky, starchy delight is complemented by a tasty sauce of periwinkle, crayfish, and other seasonings.

Ekpang Nkukwo [Health Guide NG]
Ekpang Nkukwo [Health Guide NG] Pulse Nigeria
Its preparation takes a whole lot of effort and the taste is definitely worth it. Eating Ekpang Nkukwo can help reduce cholesterol, promote digestion and control blood sugar levels.

How many of these meals have you eaten?

