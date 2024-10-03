5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

The shift from working remotely to returning to an on-site office can be a significant change especially if you have been working remotely for a while.

Whether you're excited or anxious about it, adjusting to this new work environment comes with both opportunities and challenges. If you're facing this transition, here are some tips to do this smoothly.

1) Prepare a new routine

One thing about remote work is that it comes with flexibility where there's not much difference between your personal and professional life. Now you're resuming back at the office, you will need to establish a new routine.

This will involve adjusting your sleep and wake-up time, giving yourself enough time to get ready. You'll also need to have a specific time for breakfast and plan your commute so you know the right time to leave the house. You will also need to mentally and physically prepare for the day ahead.

2) Get new work clothes

If you have been working remotely for years, chances are, you no longer have as many work outfits. Transitioning back to on-site work means you will need some new work clothes. Create a budget for that. You can start small and focus on essentials and outfits you can easily combine with others.

3) Re-establish work-life boundaries

With remote work, there is the possibility of having blurred the lines between work and personal time. When you move to on-site work, it’s important to restore a healthy work-life balance. You can do this by setting clear working hours, sticking to your office schedule and avoiding staying late unless necessary. Also avoid bringing work home and make time for hobbies, family, and relaxation to avoid burnout from the transition.

4) Manage stress levels

Transitioning back to on-site work can be stressful, especially if you’ve grown used to the comforts of home. This is why if you are transitioning, you need to learn how to manage stress by practising mindfulness with things like deep breathing, meditation, or stretching. You'll also need to set realistic expectations and seek support when you're feeling overwhelmed.

5) Reconnect with your colleagues

One of the biggest perks of on-site work, especially if you are an extrovert, is the social interaction you get with colleagues. While this may have been limited during remote work, being back in the office allows you to rebuild those professional relationships. Take some time to catch up with your colleagues, have face-to-face brainstorming sessions and involve yourself in after-work events.

