5 things to know before you travel to Obudu Mountain Resort

The beauty of nature and the quietness are some of the reasons why many people like to visit Obudu.

However, certain things can make the trip difficult. Getting the right information about the experience can make all the difference;

Here are some things to note;

1. It is a camping experience and not a luxury vacation

The tourist expects a resort experience where all their needs are catered to but they end up getting a camping experience. So if you are going to Obudu mountain resort, know that you are going camping and prepare your mind for the hustle and bustle. So people suggest going with camp gas, air mattress and food.

2. Pack light and be ready for a long road trip

You have two options, you either have a car waiting for you at Calabar or you take public transportation. Public transportation is always a hassle but renting a car is expensive but would make your life easier. From Lagos and Abuja, you can get a direct flight to Calabar, if not, you can go through Akwa Ibom.

When you get to Calabar, you need to get to Obudu and then to the Obudu mountain resort. The issue is because of bad roads, Calabar to Obudu is about a seven to nine hours trip, so prepare for that.

3. Electricity and water problems

Many people who have been to the Obudu cattle ranch complain of the sporadic water supply and electricity. You cannot have 24 hours of electricity uninterrupted and some people have said there was no water when they went there. That is another thing to prepare yourself for.

4. Many of the facilities are not well maintained

According to those who have been there, the cable cars do not work and some have described the canopy walk as a death trap. The facilities and ideas are there, but they do not work as they should because they are not regularly maintained.

5. Get a guide

Where to lodge, what to eat, and all the issues of logistics can be solved if you have a competent guide to assist you.