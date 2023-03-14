Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

1. Nigerian women are beautiful and are never caught unfresh

Nigerian women are truly one of the most beautiful, fashionable black women in the world and they always slay. If there’s one thing that Nigerian women love to do it’s to look their very best at every event. Weddings, the mall, church and every time they leave the house is a time to slay. They can never be caught looking drab or having a bad fashion day.

2. Nigerian women love language is money

There is no other way to show a Nigerian woman that you are serious than sending her money. You know how they say food is a way to a man's heart, well for Nigerian women, money is the way to her heart and it doesn’t matter if she is working and has her own money. Sending her gifts and care packages is always proof of your love.

3. Nigerian women are strong and entrepreneurial

Nigerian women are so resourceful. If you were brought up by a Nigerian woman, we are sure you are amazed by her strength. Nigerian women work hard, take care of the kids, and the family and still have the time to slay and look beautiful.

4. When a Nigerian woman says she’s broke, she means she doesn’t want to spend her money

Never believe it when a Nigerian woman says she doesn’t have money, what she means is she doesn’t want to spend her own money. The average Nigerian woman has a lot of money saved up, of course, it has its purposes. When she is dipping into her savings too much, she starts crying that she’s broke.

5. Nigerian women are soft when in love but are guarded and a bit difficult