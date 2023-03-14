ADVERTISEMENT
Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Temi Iwalaiye

What makes Nigerian women so special?

Here are some common things about Nigerian women [Okwid]
March is still Women’s History month and there are so many things to celebrate about Nigerian women. We will be looking at what are the things synonymous with being a Nigerian woman, almost every Nigerian woman is like this.

Nigerian women are truly one of the most beautiful, fashionable black women in the world and they always slay. If there’s one thing that Nigerian women love to do it’s to look their very best at every event. Weddings, the mall, church and every time they leave the house is a time to slay. They can never be caught looking drab or having a bad fashion day.

There is no other way to show a Nigerian woman that you are serious than sending her money. You know how they say food is a way to a man's heart, well for Nigerian women, money is the way to her heart and it doesn’t matter if she is working and has her own money. Sending her gifts and care packages is always proof of your love.

Nigerian women are so resourceful. If you were brought up by a Nigerian woman, we are sure you are amazed by her strength. Nigerian women work hard, take care of the kids, and the family and still have the time to slay and look beautiful.

Never believe it when a Nigerian woman says she doesn’t have money, what she means is she doesn’t want to spend her own money. The average Nigerian woman has a lot of money saved up, of course, it has its purposes. When she is dipping into her savings too much, she starts crying that she’s broke.

When you are asking a Nigerian woman out, she can be so guarded and cold, you might spend so much time and money proving that you love her but once she drops her guard down, she becomes so clingy, soft and vulnerable, you have to wonder if she was the same woman you were pursuing.

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

