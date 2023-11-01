5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

Research has shown that tea, rich in polyphenolic substances or flavonoids, can regulate blood pressure and treat hypertension.

Here are five teas that can reduce your blood pressure and calm you down:

1. Green tea

A meta-analysis involving over 76,000 participants in Southwest China found that green tea consumption significantly reduces systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). The study found that the bioactive compounds, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), in green tea have been linked to various health benefits, including blood pressure reduction.

2. Black tea

In Nigeria, Liptop is a popular and cheap brand of black tea. Research indicates that black tea, rich in caffeine (two to four per cent), can reduce blood pressure and protect the heart. It also contains antioxidants and other substances that may help protect the heart and blood vessels.

3. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea, a red, tart, and slightly sour beverage made from dried petals of the hibiscus flower, contains compounds like anthocyanins and polyphenols that relax blood vessels, reducing blood pressure levels. A 2019 study suggests that regular consumption of hibiscus tea can have modest but significant blood pressure-lowering effects, making it a popular natural remedy for hypertension.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is a caffeine-free, naturally sweet beverage with many health benefits. It contains essential oils like limonene and menthol. Its extracts aid digestion, reduce headaches and improve energy. It is usually available in loose-leaf or tea bags, it can be taken by adding leaves to boiling water, steeping for five minutes, and straining.

5. Chamomile tea

