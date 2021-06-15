5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep.

Anyone who's ever visited Lagos can attest to the city's bursting drive and energy which sees people leave their homes as early as 5am and stay out till midnight, in search of a daily bread.

So, if you ever need something late at night in Lagos and wonder where to get it, here are 5 streets in the Centre of Excellence that never sleep.

1. Isaac John, GRA

One of the major commercial hubs in the Ikeja region, Isaac John has several restaurants, clubs and hangout spots that are open till the wee hours of the morning.

2. Allen Avenue, Ikeja

The subject of several songs including Weird MC's hit single "Allen Avenue" in the nineties, Allen is arguably the red light district of Lagos with a heavy presence of commercial sex workers and more than a few strip clubs that come alive at night.

3. Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island

One of the most popular streets in the Victoria Island commercial hub, Adeola Odeku also boasts several restaurants, stores and hangout spots.

4. Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

If you're in search of fuel at odd hours of the night, chances are you'll find a filling station open on Awolowo road. Home to more than a few clubs and hangout spots, Awolowo road is undoubtedly one of the busiest roads on the Lagos island.

5. Admiralty Way, Lekki