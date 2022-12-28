You ate a storm right from Christmas up till today even though you made wild promises about fitfam and eating healthy, there was no chicken you didn’t eat, no rice that you didn't gobble up, no juice, no soda, no alcohol that you didn’t drink and now d the body you spent so much of your year working is bloated. But here’s why you shouldn’t feel too bad;
5 reasons Christmas overeating and weight gain shouldn't make you feel bad
Look at your tummy, are you proud of it?
1. You didn’t let food waste
With so many hungry people in the world, it truly makes no sense to let the food people spend hours slaving to make just waste away like that - now that hardly seems fair on them. You did well by eating all the food and not letting anything waste.
2. You enjoyed yourself
Be honest with yourself, while you kept on eating and eating, you felt happy and fulfilled. You enjoyed it and were happy to do so. Don’t let guilt keep you from experiencing joy.
3. You haven’t eaten like that all year round
Give yourself some credit, you have kept to your diet all year round, why don’t you take this holiday season as a cheat period, and have an all-you-can-eat buffet?
4. Life is short, enjoy yourself
While stuffing yourself with food, be reminded about how transient life is. If we don’t know how long we will live, can we enjoy this well-seasoned meat in peace?
5. Sapa in January will force you to lose weight
After spending all your money in December, know that you won’t have so much money to spare in January so which means automatic weight loss.
