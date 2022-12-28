5 reasons Christmas overeating and weight gain shouldn't make you feel bad

1. You didn’t let food waste

With so many hungry people in the world, it truly makes no sense to let the food people spend hours slaving to make just waste away like that - now that hardly seems fair on them. You did well by eating all the food and not letting anything waste.

2. You enjoyed yourself

Be honest with yourself, while you kept on eating and eating, you felt happy and fulfilled. You enjoyed it and were happy to do so. Don’t let guilt keep you from experiencing joy.

3. You haven’t eaten like that all year round

Give yourself some credit, you have kept to your diet all year round, why don’t you take this holiday season as a cheat period, and have an all-you-can-eat buffet?

4. Life is short, enjoy yourself

While stuffing yourself with food, be reminded about how transient life is. If we don’t know how long we will live, can we enjoy this well-seasoned meat in peace?

5. Sapa in January will force you to lose weight