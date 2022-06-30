While our parents went for complicated names that praise God like Oluwatobiloba, Chukwuemeka or strong biblical names like Emmanuel, Deborah and Esther, millennials are going for sweet sounding names.
5 popular names millennial parents give their female kids
Many millenials and even some Gen Zs are becoming parents, and it is interesting to see what they name their children.
Here is a list of popular names for girls
1. Zoe
I like this name because it means eternal life but let’s be honest, it is becoming increasingly popular. Just shout ‘Zoe!’ at a preschool and watch the number of children who turn around.
2. Zara
The Z babes are really in vogue and it means blooming radiance.
3. Bloom, Daisy, Blossom, Lavender, Iris, Lilac or any flower related name
There are quite a few blooms and many Lavender these days. Sweet names indeed, but without any depth or meaning.
4. Hailey / Kaley
I love these names but am I the only one who expects to see a Caucasian when I hear them? Hailey means hay field - huh? Hay field? Why would you want to call your daughter that?
Kaley, on the other hand, has a nice meaning, it means beautiful or slender.
5. Zendaya
Zendaya means to give thanks and we are seeing many names like these. Is it because of the popular American actress, Zendaya? Who knows?
