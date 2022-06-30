5 popular names millennial parents give their female kids

Here is a list of popular names for girls

1. Zoe

I like this name because it means eternal life but let’s be honest, it is becoming increasingly popular. Just shout ‘Zoe!’ at a preschool and watch the number of children who turn around.

2. Zara

The Z babes are really in vogue and it means blooming radiance.

3. Bloom, Daisy, Blossom, Lavender, Iris, Lilac or any flower related name

There are quite a few blooms and many Lavender these days. Sweet names indeed, but without any depth or meaning.

4. Hailey / Kaley

I love these names but am I the only one who expects to see a Caucasian when I hear them? Hailey means hay field - huh? Hay field? Why would you want to call your daughter that?

Kaley, on the other hand, has a nice meaning, it means beautiful or slender.

5. Zendaya