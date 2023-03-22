5 popular masquerades in Yorubaland

1) Egungun masquerade

The Egungun masquerade festival is an annual festival in Yoruba land that features masquerades believed to be the spirits of departed ancestors.

Reports say Egungun which means masqueraders is a secret society that listens to the requests of the living and carries their messages back to the ancestral community in the land beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this festival, the Egungun masquerade goes out dressed in colourful regalia, carries a whip and flogs anyone in the way of the spirits.

2) Agemo masquerade

Pulse Nigeria

Agemo masquerade is common with the Ijebu people. During this festival, the spirit deity Agemo, who is believed to be a protector of children and who safeguards Ijebu’s future through its blessing is honoured.

In Ijebuland, great reverence is given to the Agemo festival because it is believed that during this period, any barren woman that prays to Agemo for a child, gets their prayers answered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agemo masquerade festival is celebrated between June and August and it is usually a week-long event.

3) Alapansanpa Masquerade

Pulse Nigeria

Alapansanpa also known as Eegun Ogundeji, is one of the highly dreaded masquerades and is celebrated in Ibadan. They are popular for their visit to the Olubadan palace (the King of Ibadan land) annually in the month of June.

During this time, members of the Ogundeji family march around the town and also to the Palace of the Olubadan. During this procession, several young men use canes to beat each other to test their endurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alapansanpa is greatly feared and no other masquerade is permitted to make a procession on the same day with it.

4) Eyo masquerade

ece-auto-gen

Another popular masquerade in Yorubaland is the Eyo. Eyo masquerades come out during the Eyo festival and it is a time when a dead king is escorted to the land beyond or a new king is being crowned in some parts of Yorubaland.

5) Atipako Masquerade

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atipako is another prominent masquerade in Yorubaland and it is commonly called the ‘load-carrying’ masquerade. This masquerade carries stones, mortar and pestle on its head while moving.