5 nutritional differences between plantain chips and potato chips

These crunchy snacks are good sources of carbohydrates which are important for your muscles, brain and other cells and tissues. There are however some nutritional differences between them which can help you decide which you should be eating more.

1) Fat content

Firstly, while potato chips and plantain chips both contain fat, the fat content in plantain chips are however lesser.

2) Sodium content

Plantain chips and potato chips also contain some amount of sodium. However, sodium in plantain chips is lower compared to that in potato chips. This is important because high amounts of sodium is bad for your health and can lead to high blood pressure, stroke, kidney damage etc.

3) Vitamins A and C

These two types of chips are good sources of vitamins such as vitamin A, C and E. Plantain chips also have the upper hand here in respect to its vitamin A and C content. With plantain chips you will be getting more vitamins that help to keep your skin healthy, boost your immune system, protect your tissues and also help your eyes.

With plantain chips, you get 786 international units of vitamin A and 18 milligrams of vitamin C in one serving. Potato chips on the other hand offer just 11 milligrams of vitamin C and no vitamin A in one serving.

4) Potassium

While it seems like plantain chips are winning over their potato counterpart, plantains fall short when it comes to potassium and vitamin E content. With plantains, you get just 446 milligrams of potassium.

Potato chips on the other hand offer a whopping 931 milligrams of potassium. It is important to note that potassium is good for the heart, muscles and nerves. A good amount of potassium intake also helps regulate heartbeat.

5) Vitamin E

With potato chips, you also get 3.8 milligrams of vitamin E while plantain chips offer 2.8 milligrams. Vitamin E is important for your immune system and blood functioning.