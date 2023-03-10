ADVERTISEMENT
5 nude sporting events around the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that there are many nude festivals around the world?

The sled in the snow in the nude [Thrillist]
The sled in the snow in the nude [Thrillist]

Have you ever imagined a festival or sporting event where everyone is completely naked or at least scantily clad? Well, you don’t have to imagine because they exist. Every year many people come together for festivals and sports competitions and do it in the nude. Here are five of such.

Men do this to have good fortune [Traveljapan]
Men do this to have good fortune [Traveljapan] Pulse Nigeria
The most well-known naked celebration in Japan is the Saidai-ji Eyo Hadaka Matsuri, which takes place on the third Saturday of February at the Saidai-ji Temple in Okayama, where the event was first hosted.

In a 500-year-old ritual, more than 9,000 men and boys sprint to a shrine while wearing nothing but white loincloths, or "fundoshi," and are bathed in sweat and water. They contend with one another for a pair of holy sticks, or "ofuda," and bundles of willow strips.

This takes place in Australia [News.au]
This takes place in Australia [News.au] Pulse Nigeria
The Maslin Beach Nude Olympics were first documented in 1983 to honour the town's status as Australia's first recognized nudist beach.

There are usually 500 competitors competing in events including the sack race, three-legged race, tug of war, frisbee throwing, and best bum contest.

The event hasn't taken place for several years due to a lack of sponsorship and volunteers. The Olympics also asked them to remove the word ‘Olympics’ from their name.

Nude bodies are painted during this festival [News18]
Nude bodies are painted during this festival [News18] Pulse Nigeria

Every summer, artists from close to 50 countries have gathered in front of 30,000 spectators at the International Bodypainting Festival to display their astounding talent for painting the naked human body.

The festival includes the body circus, a bizarre carnival of painted bodies, fire breathers, burlesque dancers, and freaks, in addition to an official competition that presents some of the best body painting masterpieces.

The sled in the snow in the nude [Thrillist]
The sled in the snow in the nude [Thrillist] Pulse Nigeria

This sledding contest in the town of Altenberg, Eastern Germany, is a topless imitation of a winter sport. This annual event, which is put on by underground radio station R.SA, includes 13 men and 12 women competing for the title of "Nacktrodelmeister," or champion of nude sledding, and a cash prize of €1,000.

World naked bike ride is for a good cause [Forbes]
World naked bike ride is for a good cause [Forbes] Pulse Nigeria

Since 2004, naked bikers have been commandeering city streets from London to Paris to Cape Town to Washington, D.C. It is coordinated under the World Naked Bike Ride banner to promote cycling as an alternative to the harmful greenhouse gas emissions that come from cars and to increase awareness.

