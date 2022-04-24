RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 Nigerian meals that have similar versions across African countries

Culture defines the way of life of a particular group or community of people.

It is dynamic and differs from community to community. There are, however, similar elements that remind us that humans are more connected than we think.

Food is an integral part of culture. The types of food known to a particular community, sometimes have similar versions in other communities.

Here are 5 Nigerian foods that have similar versions in other African countries;

1. Jollof rice

Of course, jollof rice comes first on the list. It is one food that cuts across many countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia, Cameroon, Mali, Cote d'Ivoire, and Nigeria. It has always been a prominent source of controversy as Nigerians and Ghanaians continue to beef each other over which variation of the meal tastes better. Jollof rice is popular in other African countries but the recipe differs from region to region.

2. Egusi soup

This elite soup made with the seeds of cucurbitaceous plants like melon and squash is another Nigerian food known far and wide. It is cooked with palm oil and protein and is known as Agushi soup in Ghana. It is also eaten in other countries like Mali, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, and Cameroon.

3. Fufu

This is another meal eaten in other African countries, although not as popular as jollof rice. It is made from pounded cassava and eaten in Ghana where it is called Fufuo. It can also be found in Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia, Togo, Benin, etc.

4. Pounded yam

It is a dough traditionally processed by pounding and kneading boiled yam. It is called iyan in Nigeria, foutou in Ivory Coast, fufu in Togo and Benin, and yam fufu in Ghana.

5. Banga soup

Also known as palm nut soup, Banga soup is a delectable Nigerian cuisine with a pleasant nutty flavour. It is eaten in other African countries like Cameroon where it is called Mbanga soup, Ghana where it is known as Abenkwan, and also in the Democratic Republic of Congo where they call it Moambe soup.

