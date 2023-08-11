5 Nigerian meals that get needless hate but are actually delicious

Here are five Nigerian meals that are hated for no reason and actually deserve more love.

1. Fufu

Many people say fufu stinks, but it’s actually their personalities that stink; their entire personalities revolve around slandering fufu. Fufu is one of the cheapest meals you can eat, and with the economy as bad as it is, buying fufu for ₦50 is a great way to save money. It doesn’t spoil, it's smooth when eaten, and it goes with every soup.

2. Amala

This meal has been called everything from the devil's poop and gbegiri his phlegm, but it will continue to stand tall, and I boldly say it’s way better than mid-yam, popularly known as pounded yam.

You hear about places like Amala Joint, but do you hear about Pounded Yam Joint? No. Why? Because after two minutes, pounded yam gets cold and uneatable, but steamy hot amala with gbegiri, ewedu, peppered watery stew, and assorted meat is where it is at.

3. Semo

Semo is that one friend who saves people from hunger but is not given enough credit. Semo is even more healthy than its arch nemesis, eba which has a lot of stone in it. This meal is also a perfect and cheaper substitute for mid-yam, and it goes with all soups.

4. Boiled yam

This meal is so easy to prepare, and it’s excellent with eggs, sauce, stew, and palm oil. If you hate boiled yam, it’s because you don’t buy good yam. Some boiled yam taste like they have been dipped in sugar and honey. If boiled yam chokes you, perhaps learn not to rush your meals and always eat with a glass of water.

5. Bread dipped in chocolate beverage

