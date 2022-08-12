RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 most exciting (cultural) festivals held in Lagos state

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Lagos state is one of the southwestern states in Nigeria known for being the major business center in Nigeria, filled with over 15 million residents.

Boat Regatta
Boat Regatta

Lagos is also known to hold some really exciting festivals, and here are a few of such festivals;

This is one of the most glamorous festivals held in Lagos. It is held in honor of an important personality who just passed and involves a display of masquerades dressed in white with beautiful colorful hats that usually symbolize certain areas and families within Lagos Island.

The Eyo festival is usually held on Saturday, with all commercial activities suspended.

 Eyo Festival
 Eyo Festival ece-auto-gen

This is a carnival held in Epe town celebrated by Muslims. This festival is done annually during the first month of the Islamic calendar, and Yorubas also call it “Ashura.”

Kayo-kayo festival involves special prayer for peace and political stability, paying homage to their ancestors. People move massively to the lagoon to wash their feet with others celebrating, eating, and drinking at the Popo Oba square.

This festival has two cultural values: the arrival of ancestors in Epe and the pride boats enjoy as a means of transportation to and from Epe.

Kayokayo festival
Kayokayo festival Pulse Nigeria

This festival is held in Epe, and it is held every year to pray for peace, progress, and development. It promotes spiritual, ceremonial relations, and unity within the ancient community.

This festival is held with the indigenes of the Ilara kingdom.

Ebi festival
Ebi festival Pulse Nigeria

The awori people hold this colorful festival to celebrate the abolition of the slave trade, and it involves dances and songs of freedom. It is organized to entertain visitors and tourists.

Kori festival
Kori festival Pulse Nigeria

This festival is held annually in most riverine areas in Lagos and involves rowing and sailing of colorfully decorated canoes and singing praises to the goddess of the sea, Olokun.

The boat regatta was first held in Lagos in 1853 and is believed to be celebrated by the Olokun, who contributed to their prosperity in fishing.

So in case you are in Lagos state when any of these festivals take place, do well to attend and celebrate with food, drinks and merriments.

