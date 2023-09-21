ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 morning stretches to kickstart your day

Samiah Ogunlowo

Not only do they increase your physical flexibility, but they also promote mental clarity and a positive mindset.

Give your body the gift of these revitalising stretches [Healthline]
Give your body the gift of these revitalising stretches [Healthline]

Recommended articles

One simple and effective way to achieve this is through morning stretches. These gentle exercises wake your body and prepare your mind for the challenges of the day ahead.

Incorporating morning stretches into your daily routine can promote overall well-being and enhance your day-to-day activities.

In this article, we'll explore five morning stretches that can help you kickstart your day. They are;

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your day with the wake-up stretch, a simple yet effective move that targets your entire body. Begin by lying flat on your back in bed, your arms extended above your head. Point your toes, and take a deep breath in. As you exhale, reach your arms and legs in opposite directions, creating a full-body stretch.

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds, feeling the tension release from your muscles. Repeat this stretch 2-3 times to fully awaken your body.

The standing forward bend is excellent for stretching your hamstrings, lower back, and shoulders. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, inhale deeply, and as you exhale, hinge at your hips, bending forward. Allow your upper body to hang loose, and let your arms dangle towards the floor. If you can, touch your toes or the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT
The standing forward bend [Yoga Journal]
The standing forward bend [Yoga Journal] Pulse Nigeria

Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds while breathing deeply, and then slowly roll back up to a standing position.

The cat-cow stretch is a great way to loosen up your spine and improve flexibility in your back and neck. Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (cow pose). Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (cat pose).

The cat-cow stretch [Liforme]
The cat-cow stretch [Liforme] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Repeat this flow 5-7 times, moving with your breath. This stretch not only awakens your body but also calms your mind.

If you spend your day sitting at a desk, the hip flexor stretch is essential to counteract the effects of prolonged sitting. Kneel on the floor with one knee, while the other foot is placed in front, creating a 90-degree angle. Gently press your hips forward, feeling a stretch in the hip flexor of the kneeling leg.

The hip flexor stretch [Aletha]
The hip flexor stretch [Aletha] Pulse Nigeria

Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides. This stretch helps release tension in the hips and lower back, promoting better posture throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us wake up with tension in our neck and shoulders. The neck stretch is perfect for relieving this discomfort and improving neck mobility. Sit or stand up straight, then tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder. Hold for 15-20 seconds, feeling the stretch along the side of your neck.

Repeat on the other side. For an added stretch, gently place your hand on your head and apply slight pressure. Be gentle with your neck; never force the stretch.

The neck stretch [Adobe Stock]
The neck stretch [Adobe Stock] Pulse Nigeria

Incorporating these morning stretches into your daily routine can transform the way you start your day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only do they increase your physical flexibility, but they also promote mental clarity and a positive mindset.

So, rise and shine, and give your body the gift of these revitalising stretches to kickstart your day with energy and vitality.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 morning stretches to kickstart your day

5 morning stretches to kickstart your day

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

3 African women who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

3 African women who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

4 ways early morning sex changes your relationship, tips to have it right

4 ways early morning sex changes your relationship, tips to have it right

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All that glitters may not be gold [Vanguard]

You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

It is crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients [Femina Hu]

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India

The most widely spoken African languages [Refinedng/dndclothing]

The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa