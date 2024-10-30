ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 luxuries prisoners enjoy in this prison that'll make you want to be in jail

Temi Iwalaiye

You could consider doing a crime in Norway, so you can be sent to this prison.

A Norwegian prison [reddit]
A Norwegian prison [reddit]

Prisons are known to be harsh and inhumane, but this one in particular is like being on vacation.

Recommended articles

Bastøy prison in Norway, home to 115 inmates, is known as the world's nicest prison due to its laid-back vibes.

Located on a small island, the prison is more community than prison. It is equipped with rooms resembling hostels, and the inmates have many pleasures and freedoms.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Prisoners here can wear their clothes and visit the prison grocery shop where they can build food they cook themselves and snacks.

They also have library, church and a computer centre where they can browse the internet and phone booths to make calls to the outside world.

A Norwegian prison [Reddit]
A Norwegian prison [Reddit] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

2. They live in shared homes with bedrooms and other facilities. On Bastøy, prisoners live in wooden cottages furnished with television and cosy furniture.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Prisoners on this island engage in recreational activities like fishing, football, gym workouts and other fun activities.

4. The prison has a movie room and a weekly schedule of courses, lectures, events, and concerts.

5. Many people have daytime jobs on the island farm or pursue new trades during the day.

There are also no high prison walls to keep prisoners locked in. There is an accessible ferry, but as you would guess, many prisoners don’t want to escape.

Bastoy Prison [listentosteve]
Bastoy Prison [listentosteve] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Mixed-gender prisons: where they are and how they work

Norway is one of the safest countries in the world.

Norway has seen a sharp decline in crime, with almost 90,000 cases recorded over the last ten years, lowering the crime rate from 79 per 1,000 residents in 2012 to 56 in 2022.

It’s a prison for well-behaved inmates. Although some inmates are sent to Bastøy for violent crimes, they don't begin their sentences there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prisoners must apply for admission, showing a willingness to change from traditional jails.

Norway also doesn't have a life sentence, with the longest sentence being 21 years and the average sentence being around 8 months.

ALSO READ: 5 things I learnt about awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons — I spoke to ex-inmates

Over 60% of unconditional sentences are up to 3 months, and almost 90% are less than a year.

This is all because Norway believes in rehabilitation and restoration rather than punishment.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can you swim while on your period? What to know

Can you swim while on your period? What to know

5 luxuries prisoners enjoy in this prison that'll make you want to be in jail

5 luxuries prisoners enjoy in this prison that'll make you want to be in jail

How the 'come down, let's fight' lorry transported so many Lagosians in the 1960s

How the 'come down, let's fight' lorry transported so many Lagosians in the 1960s

7 extremely rare animals on the brink of extinction

7 extremely rare animals on the brink of extinction

5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

5 cryptocurrencies worth more than the dollar

10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

The right way to use a gua shua stone for your skincare

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Tissues don't work - How to clean your vagina after peeing to prevent bad odour

Balmoral Group and WhaleMouth’s 'Exciting Chaos' took Lagos by Storm

Balmoral Group and WhaleMouth’s 'Exciting Chaos' took Lagos by Storm

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

Does your vagina have a bad smell? See 5 home remedies to freshen it up

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

Khebab

12 must-try Ghanaian dishes every visitor should savour before leaving

Dirty dishes in a sink

4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling clean

Madam Efunroye Tinubu, the Egba amazon

Meet Madam Efunroye Tinubu, the powerful slave trader who controlled Lagos