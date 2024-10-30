5 luxuries prisoners enjoy in this prison that'll make you want to be in jail

Bastøy prison in Norway, home to 115 inmates, is known as the world's nicest prison due to its laid-back vibes.

Located on a small island, the prison is more community than prison. It is equipped with rooms resembling hostels, and the inmates have many pleasures and freedoms.

Here are five of such pleasures in Bastøy prison:

Prisoners here can wear their clothes and visit the prison grocery shop where they can build food they cook themselves and snacks.

They also have library, church and a computer centre where they can browse the internet and phone booths to make calls to the outside world.

Pulse Nigeria

2. They live in shared homes with bedrooms and other facilities. On Bastøy, prisoners live in wooden cottages furnished with television and cosy furniture.

3. Prisoners on this island engage in recreational activities like fishing, football, gym workouts and other fun activities.

4. The prison has a movie room and a weekly schedule of courses, lectures, events, and concerts.

5. Many people have daytime jobs on the island farm or pursue new trades during the day.

There are also no high prison walls to keep prisoners locked in. There is an accessible ferry, but as you would guess, many prisoners don’t want to escape.

Pulse Nigeria

Why is this prison this way?

Norway is one of the safest countries in the world.

Norway has seen a sharp decline in crime, with almost 90,000 cases recorded over the last ten years, lowering the crime rate from 79 per 1,000 residents in 2012 to 56 in 2022.

It’s a prison for well-behaved inmates. Although some inmates are sent to Bastøy for violent crimes, they don't begin their sentences there.

Prisoners must apply for admission, showing a willingness to change from traditional jails.

Norway also doesn't have a life sentence, with the longest sentence being 21 years and the average sentence being around 8 months.

Over 60% of unconditional sentences are up to 3 months, and almost 90% are less than a year.