5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

Oghenerume Progress

As you start the year, let go of these habits that may have held you back in the past year.

These habits should remain in 2023 [Onet]
These habits should remain in 2023 [Onet]

But it is not a New You if you are still applying some old habits from the past year.

Here are five habits you should have dropped in 2023;

Procrastination is one habit to leave behind in 2023. This is because procrastination is a huge obstacle to success. If you notice you have the tendency to delay tasks, decide in this new year to actively tackle them as soon as possible. This can be achieved if you break down large tasks into smaller, manageable steps, set deadlines, and celebrate small wins to build momentum.

The words we say to ourselves matter. In the new year, a good move will be to replace self-criticism with positive affirmations and constructive thoughts if you were guilty of this in the past. Challenge negative beliefs and focus on your strengths. Starting the year with a positive mindset will not only boost your self-esteem but also enhance resilience in the face of challenges.

Another habit to leave behind in the old year is excessive screen time, unless this has to do with your source of living. This is particularly important because excessive screen time can lead to various health issues and hinder real-life connections. As you start the year, set boundaries on mindless scrolling and instead, prioritise offline activities. Engage in hobbies, spend quality time with loved ones, and embrace the joy of being present in the moment.

Set boundaries on mindless scrolling [Pexels]
Set boundaries on mindless scrolling [Pexels]

One thing that comes with a new year is the fact that everyone is getting older, which makes it the best time to consider healthier eating habits. Instead of relying on processed foods and sugary snacks, go for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Pay attention to portion sizes and savour the pleasure of nourishing your body with wholesome foods.

Do you have body goals you want to achieve in the new year? If yes, then it is best to start the year with regular exercise. Apart from meeting body goals, regular physical activity is important for both physical and mental well-being. Hence, drop the lack of exercise habit in the old year and find activities you enjoy, whether it's jogging, walking, or dancing and try doing that daily.

As you start the year, let go of these habits that may have held you back in the past year. Embrace positive change, one step at a time, and watch how it transforms your life for the better.

