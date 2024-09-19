5 foods you shouldn't give to children

This is largely because when it comes to nutrition, some foods even though they are healthy for adults, can be harmful to children. Here are five foods you should not give to children;

Honey

Honey is a natural sweetener that may seem harmless, but it's a no-no for children under 12 months old.

This is because honey can contain Clostridium botulinum spores, which can lead to infant botulism—a rare but serious condition that can affect a baby’s nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and breathing problems. Their digestive systems aren't mature enough to handle these spores, making honey dangerous at such a young age.

Groundnut

Another food you shouldn't give to kids are groundnuts. This is majorly because groundnuts or any other whole nuts are choking hazards for children, especially for those under five. Their airways are smaller, and if they inhale these foods while eating or playing, it could block their airway, leading to choking. With this in mind, if you absolutely want to include nuts in your baby's diet, you can ground it instead.

Raw vegetables

Raw vegetables like carrots, celery, and even cherry tomatoes are often difficult for younger children to chew properly. Just like nuts, they can be a choking hazard. Consider steaming or cooking vegetables until they are soft, making it easier for children to chew and swallow without risking choking.

Sugary snacks and sodas

Children absolutely love sweets, but it is important to note that foods high in refined sugar, such as candy, cookies, and sodas, can negatively affect their health. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to obesity, tooth decay, and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. It’s better to limit sugary treats and give them healthier alternatives like fruit or yoghurt.

Caffeine

Caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea, and energy drinks are unsuitable for children. Caffeine can interfere with their sleep, cause jitteriness, and even contribute to dehydration. It’s best to keep children hydrated with water, milk, or 100% fruit juices, while avoiding caffeine-rich drinks entirely.