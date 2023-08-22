5 foods you should never feed your dog

This is because these foods can be toxic or harmful to dogs. Here are five foods you should never feed your dog;

1) Chocolate

Chocolate might be one of the best snacks out there, but the line should be drawn when it comes to our canine friends. This is because chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to dogs. Even small amounts can lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, seizures, and in severe cases, even death.

2) Onions and Garlic

Onions and garlic can also be harmful when ingested by dogs. Whether raw, cooked, or in powdered form, onions and garlic contain compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells and lead to anemia. In addition, eating onions or garlic can cause weakness, vomiting, and even more serious health issues over time.

3) Nuts

Certain nuts, such as macadamia nuts, can be toxic to dogs, causing symptoms like weakness, tremors, vomiting, and elevated body temperature and should not be fed to dogs.

4) Alcohol

Giving your dog alcohol can lead to severe intoxication, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, coordination problems, breathing difficulties, and in severe cases, even death.

5) Avocado

While this might be healthy for humans, it is harmful for dogs. This is because avocado contains a substance called persin, which can be toxic to dogs in large amounts. It may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and difficulty breathing.

In addition to the above, some other foods you should never feed your dog include grapes, raisins, foods high in processed sugars and even caffeine.