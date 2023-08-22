ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods you should never feed your dog

Oghenerume Progress

When it comes to pets, dogs rank high as one of the best human companions.

It is important to note that while dogs can enjoy a variety of human foods, there are certain items that should never find their way into their mouths. (Credit: Getty Images)
It is important to note that while dogs can enjoy a variety of human foods, there are certain items that should never find their way into their mouths. (Credit: Getty Images)

Recommended articles

This is because these foods can be toxic or harmful to dogs. Here are five foods you should never feed your dog;

Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to dogs.
Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to dogs. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Chocolate might be one of the best snacks out there, but the line should be drawn when it comes to our canine friends. This is because chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to dogs. Even small amounts can lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, seizures, and in severe cases, even death.

Onions and garlic contain compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells and lead to anemia. [medicalnewstoday]
Onions and garlic contain compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells and lead to anemia. [medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

Onions and garlic can also be harmful when ingested by dogs. Whether raw, cooked, or in powdered form, onions and garlic contain compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells and lead to anemia. In addition, eating onions or garlic can cause weakness, vomiting, and even more serious health issues over time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nuts causes symptoms like weakness, tremors, vomiting, and elevated body temperature and should not be fed to dogs.
Nuts causes symptoms like weakness, tremors, vomiting, and elevated body temperature and should not be fed to dogs. A handful of unsalted, skin-on nuts is a big part of the Mediterranean diet, Poole said. Nuts provide good quality fats and minerals like magnesium and zinc."They're best with skins on because the protective and preservative antioxidants tend to be on the outside of the nut, concentrated in the skins," Poole said. Too much salt can increase blood pressure in some people too, he added."If you want to have a little bit of  sweetness with those nuts, mix them with some dry fruits, which we often see in trail mix snacks," Poole said. Business Insider USA

Certain nuts, such as macadamia nuts, can be toxic to dogs, causing symptoms like weakness, tremors, vomiting, and elevated body temperature and should not be fed to dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Giving your dog alcohol can lead to severe intoxication, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, coordination problems and breathing difficulties
Giving your dog alcohol can lead to severe intoxication, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, coordination problems and breathing difficulties Pulse Ghana

Giving your dog alcohol can lead to severe intoxication, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, coordination problems, breathing difficulties, and in severe cases, even death.

Avocado contains a substance called persin, which can be toxic to dogs in large amounts.[ZENIDEES]
Avocado contains a substance called persin, which can be toxic to dogs in large amounts.[ZENIDEES] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While this might be healthy for humans, it is harmful for dogs. This is because avocado contains a substance called persin, which can be toxic to dogs in large amounts. It may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and difficulty breathing.

In addition to the above, some other foods you should never feed your dog include grapes, raisins, foods high in processed sugars and even caffeine.

Most importantly, while sharing meals can be a bonding experience, it is important to stick to dog-safe treats and foods that are specifically designed for canine consumption as this is the best way to ensure the health and well-being of your beloved pet.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

5 foods you should never feed your dog

5 foods you should never feed your dog

All you need to know about the real-life Barbie and Ken

All you need to know about the real-life Barbie and Ken

5 talking stage red flags you should never ignore

5 talking stage red flags you should never ignore

5 ways you may be invalidating your partner

5 ways you may be invalidating your partner

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Malta Guinness brings good vibes to Bole Fest 2023

Pulse Sports

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}

Gambia beats Nigeria, others to win Jollof competition at West African food festival

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men