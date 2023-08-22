5 foods you should never feed your dog
When it comes to pets, dogs rank high as one of the best human companions.
Recommended articles
This is because these foods can be toxic or harmful to dogs. Here are five foods you should never feed your dog;
1) Chocolate
Chocolate might be one of the best snacks out there, but the line should be drawn when it comes to our canine friends. This is because chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic to dogs. Even small amounts can lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, seizures, and in severe cases, even death.
2) Onions and Garlic
Onions and garlic can also be harmful when ingested by dogs. Whether raw, cooked, or in powdered form, onions and garlic contain compounds that can damage a dog's red blood cells and lead to anemia. In addition, eating onions or garlic can cause weakness, vomiting, and even more serious health issues over time.
3) Nuts
Certain nuts, such as macadamia nuts, can be toxic to dogs, causing symptoms like weakness, tremors, vomiting, and elevated body temperature and should not be fed to dogs.
4) Alcohol
Giving your dog alcohol can lead to severe intoxication, causing vomiting, diarrhoea, coordination problems, breathing difficulties, and in severe cases, even death.
5) Avocado
While this might be healthy for humans, it is harmful for dogs. This is because avocado contains a substance called persin, which can be toxic to dogs in large amounts. It may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and difficulty breathing.
In addition to the above, some other foods you should never feed your dog include grapes, raisins, foods high in processed sugars and even caffeine.
Most importantly, while sharing meals can be a bonding experience, it is important to stick to dog-safe treats and foods that are specifically designed for canine consumption as this is the best way to ensure the health and well-being of your beloved pet.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng