5 foods you can actually eat raw

1) Ripe plantain

Plantains are healthy carbohydrates-rich foods. They are also a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Plantains also contain nutrients that can help fight free radicals in the body. Usually, plantains are cooked, fried or even baked before consumption.

However, when ripe, plantains can be eaten raw and they are actually more nutritious, giving you about 10 percent more magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.

2) Eggs

This protein-rich food can also be consumed raw. Raw eggs are beneficial because they contain fatty acids that can help with metabolism, vitamins, minerals and even choline that is great for the heart and brain function.

3) Onions

Onions are also healthier when consumed raw. Raw onions contain organic sulphur compounds that can help reduce the level of cholesterol in the body and help lower the risk of getting heart disease.

This is in addition to other benefits such as boosting immunity, giving healthy bones and even reducing blood sugar level.

4) Tomatoes

Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, vitamin C and antioxidants which are all beneficial to the body. The process of cooking can actually reduce the vitamin C content in tomatoes, hence you should think more about consuming them raw.

Just do not eat too much raw tomatoes as this can lead to gastrointestinal problems and even affect your teeth.

5) Nuts