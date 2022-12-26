ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods you can actually eat raw

Oghenerume Progress

Do you know there are some foods that you can actually eat raw?

Fresh tomatoes
Fresh tomatoes

We are so used to eating these foods after they have been cooked but actually, these foods can be eaten raw and some of them are even healthier that way. Here are five foods you can actually eat raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Plantains are healthy carbohydrates-rich foods. They are also a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Plantains also contain nutrients that can help fight free radicals in the body. Usually, plantains are cooked, fried or even baked before consumption.

However, when ripe, plantains can be eaten raw and they are actually more nutritious, giving you about 10 percent more magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.

This protein-rich food can also be consumed raw. Raw eggs are beneficial because they contain fatty acids that can help with metabolism, vitamins, minerals and even choline that is great for the heart and brain function.

Onions are also healthier when consumed raw. Raw onions contain organic sulphur compounds that can help reduce the level of cholesterol in the body and help lower the risk of getting heart disease.

This is in addition to other benefits such as boosting immunity, giving healthy bones and even reducing blood sugar level.

Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, vitamin C and antioxidants which are all beneficial to the body. The process of cooking can actually reduce the vitamin C content in tomatoes, hence you should think more about consuming them raw.

Just do not eat too much raw tomatoes as this can lead to gastrointestinal problems and even affect your teeth.

Our favorite nut snacks can also be consumed raw. These are healthier because the process of roasting nuts reduces the antioxidants and vitamins in them making you lose out.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 weird monuments around the world

5 weird monuments around the world

5 foods you can actually eat raw

5 foods you can actually eat raw

5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup

5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup

5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women

5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women

4 ways to have a December to remember

4 ways to have a December to remember

How to make party jollof rice

How to make party jollof rice

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved

10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

A plate of Oha Soup [Reterdeen]

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

Korean Culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture