5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

While this is quite correct, there might be another interpretation for that statement. This is because there are some foods that look like the body parts they are good for. Here are five foods that fall into this category;

1. Carrots - Eyes

At first glance, a carrot just looks like this attractive looking stick. But when you slice a carrot in half crosswise, the middle looks like an eye. Coincidentally, carrots contain vitamins and antioxidants that benefit the eyes when you eat them.

2. Grapefruit - Breast

Grapefruits like most citrus fruits, bear some resemblance to the breasts. One major health benefit of grapefruits is that it helps to inhibit the development of breast cancer cells.

3. Walnut - Brain

Walnuts are rich in nutrients that benefit the brain. They contain omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenolic compounds, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and in turn prevent cognitive decline. Looking at the folds and wrinkles in a walnut, a brain definitely comes to mind right?

4. Red Wine - Blood

It is quite possible that some movie scenes would have used red wine to depict blood, which is no surprise as red wine obviously looks like blood. What is actually surprising is that red wine is beneficial for blood vessels. Red wine works as a vasodilator in the arteries, which is helpful for patients with hypertension.

5. Tomato - Heart

One major health benefit of tomatoes is that they contain lycopene. This is a compound that helps lower “bad” cholesterol and blood pressure levels. In other words, lowering the chances of heart disease. Slice open a tomato and you'll find multiple chambers that resemble the structure of a human heart.