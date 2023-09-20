ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

Oghenerume Progress

Slice open a tomato and you'll find multiple chambers that resemble the structure of a human heart.

Is this just a coincidence? [Healthista]
Is this just a coincidence? [Healthista]

While this is quite correct, there might be another interpretation for that statement. This is because there are some foods that look like the body parts they are good for. Here are five foods that fall into this category;

At first glance, a carrot just looks like this attractive looking stick. But when you slice a carrot in half crosswise, the middle looks like an eye. Coincidentally, carrots contain vitamins and antioxidants that benefit the eyes when you eat them.

Carrots look like eyes when sliced [Bacon Rouge Clinic]
Carrots look like eyes when sliced [Bacon Rouge Clinic]

Grapefruits like most citrus fruits, bear some resemblance to the breasts. One major health benefit of grapefruits is that it helps to inhibit the development of breast cancer cells.

Grapefruits like most citrus fruits, resembles the breast [Woman's Day]
Grapefruits like most citrus fruits, resembles the breast [Woman's Day]
Walnuts are rich in nutrients that benefit the brain. They contain omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenolic compounds, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and in turn prevent cognitive decline. Looking at the folds and wrinkles in a walnut, a brain definitely comes to mind right?

Can you see the resemblance? [Walnuts and Dried Fruits ]
Can you see the resemblance? [Walnuts and Dried Fruits ]

It is quite possible that some movie scenes would have used red wine to depict blood, which is no surprise as red wine obviously looks like blood. What is actually surprising is that red wine is beneficial for blood vessels. Red wine works as a vasodilator in the arteries, which is helpful for patients with hypertension.

Red wine is sometimes used as blood in movies [Good House Keeping]
Red wine is sometimes used as blood in movies [Good House Keeping]
One major health benefit of tomatoes is that they contain lycopene. This is a compound that helps lower “bad” cholesterol and blood pressure levels. In other words, lowering the chances of heart disease. Slice open a tomato and you'll find multiple chambers that resemble the structure of a human heart.

Now you know the similarities between these five foods and the body parts they are good for, do you think it's just a coincidence?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

