5 facts about the Mona Lisa painting you are probably not aware of

The woman depicted in the painting is believed to be Lisa Gherardini, the wife of Florentine merchant Francesco del Giocondo. It was said that Francesco asked da Vinci to paint a picture of his wife, and that led to the creation of this famous masterpiece.

The Mona Lisa's smile has been seen as one of the most mysterious in art history. The ever-changing smile was achieved through da Vinci's technique known as "sfumato." This method involved blending colours and tones, resulting in a seamless transition that makes her smile look mysterious and like it's changing when you look at it.

As the painting took shape, da Vinci infused it with hidden meanings and symbols that one might not notice at first. So, the Mona Lisa is not just a painting. It has a special story and many hidden things that make it intriguing. Let's uncover some secrets and facts about the Mona Lisa that you probably didn't know.

Hidden meanings in numbers and symbols

The painting holds hidden numerical codes and symbols that hint at deeper significance. The number "72," for example, is believed to represent the age of Christ during his crucifixion. The letters "LV" can also be seen in the woman's right eye, possibly Leonardo's initials.

Engaging from every angle

The Mona Lisa painting is made in a way that no matter where you stand or look at it, it always looks interesting. Leonardo da Vinci used light and shadow to make the picture look like it has depth. This is called "chiaroscuro." Also, the woman in the painting is postured to create that look that makes you feel like she's alive and looking right at you. No matter where you stand, the Mona Lisa painting seems like it's moving and keeping eye contact.

A special place in the Louvre Museum, France

The Mona Lisa holds a special place in the famous Louvre Museum located in Paris. In 2003, the museum decided to give the painting its own room after spending four years and $6.3 million to make it even better.

In this room, there is a special glass ceiling that lets sunlight shine in, making the painting look even more beautiful. To keep the painting safe, there's a special glass case that doesn't break easily, and it keeps the room at a chilly 43 degrees Fahrenheit (about 6 degrees Celsius). This helps protect the painting from any damage.

A thief made the painting even more famous

Over the centuries, the painting passed through various hands, including those of French King Francis I, who acquired it in the 16th century. In 1911, the painting was stolen from the Louvre Museum in France, causing an international uproar. It was found and returned to the museum after a while. This made the painting even more famous and important.

The Mona Lisa painting cannot be bought or sold.

