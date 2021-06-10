RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Popularly known as Awin in Yoruba, Icheku in Igbo and Tsamiyar kurm in Hausa, Velvet Tamarind is a seasonal fruit with a sweet and tangy taste

African velvet tamarind is the fruit of a native West African tree called Dialium Guineense.

Popularly known as Awin in Yoruba, Icheku in Igbo and Tsamiyar kurm in Hausa. It is a seasonal fruit with an orange pulp that has a sweet and tangy taste and a velvet shel.

Five of the diseases this fruit could treat includes:

According to research, the leaf extract inhibits the growth of Plasmodium falciparum which causes malaria, therefore, taking a concoction of the leaf can cure malaria.

The leaf extract of velvet tamarind has the ability to increase gastric mucus secretion which helps ease gastric ulcer. The leaves are also highly diuretic-promotes the production of urine, making it easier for the heart to pump blood hence, reducing the risk of hypertension.

The fruit pulp contains abundant vitamin C which fights against microbial infections. The stem bark has the ability to reduce inflammation in bronchial tubes that arises due to bronchitis.

The stem of velvet tamarind is used as a chewing stick (indigenous toothbrush), this stick contains saponin which adds cleaning effect to the teeth and at the same time removes plaques and caries on the teeth of users.

The stem bark extract has significant analgesic property hence, can be used to reduce menstrual pain. You can take it along with papaya leaf, salt and water to work effectively. It can also stop diarrhoea.

