5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Popularly known as Awin in Yoruba, Icheku in Igbo and Tsamiyar kurm in Hausa. It is a seasonal fruit with an orange pulp that has a sweet and tangy taste and a velvet shel. Everybody enjoys the fruit but probably know nothing about its health benefits.

Five of the diseases this fruit could treat includes:

1. Malaria

According to research, the leaf extract inhibits the growth of Plasmodium falciparum which causes malaria, therefore, taking a concoction of the leaf can cure malaria.

2. Treats Ulcer and Prevents Hypertension

The leaf extract of velvet tamarind has the ability to increase gastric mucus secretion which helps ease gastric ulcer. The leaves are also highly diuretic-promotes the production of urine, making it easier for the heart to pump blood hence, reducing the risk of hypertension.

3. Anti-inflammatory and Anti-microbial Properties

The fruit pulp contains abundant vitamin C which fights against microbial infections. The stem bark has the ability to reduce inflammation in bronchial tubes that arises due to bronchitis.

4. Improves Oral hygiene and cures Toothache

The stem of velvet tamarind is used as a chewing stick (indigenous toothbrush), this stick contains saponin which adds cleaning effect to the teeth and at the same time removes plaques and caries on the teeth of users.

5. Reliefs Menstrual Cramp and stops Diarrhoea