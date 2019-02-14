Adventurous or relaxing, these destinations tailor your experience to your needs.

Nigeria, a home for tourist, has got some of the amazing resorts that offer not just beautiful attractions but also beautiful architecture with high-class accommodation facilities that are cosy and sure to transform your holiday into an unforgettable experience.

1. Whispering Palms Resort, Lagos

Lying somewhere in Badagry Lagos is this incredible resort which offers a combination of a beautiful scenery, unique cuisine, tall palm trees, chirping birds, interesting activities and a zoo. Interesting. right? The on-site hotel accommodation at the resort has spacious and cosy lounges, terraced lagoon front fitted with concrete tables and seats for guests to relax and unwind, as well as a standard swimming pool.

2. Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom

Referred to as the pride of Uyo, the five-star golf resort, Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, is situated atop rich palm vegetations with a breathtaking view over the rainforest stretching forth to the mountain of Cameroon and is well known for its outstanding 18 hole golf course. The on-site restaurant serves one of the most delicious local and intercontinental dishes in this region of the country.

3. Kamp Ikare Beach Resort, Ikare, Lagos

Kamp Ikare which can only be accessed by boat is a Miami-style beach resort which fits perfectly as a haven for pleasure seekers in search of solitude or romantic getaway. The resort with its countryside feel has a main communal beach house with 6 duplex cabins positioned around a swimming pool just meters from the sea.

4. La Campagne Tropicana, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, believed to be one of Africa’s most visited beach resort, is a paradise beyond every tourist’s imagination. The resort presents a unique mix of a natural environment consisting of a Savannah, fresh water lake, accessible mangrove forest, warm Atlantic sea and extensively sandy beach.

5. Zenababs Half Moon Resort, Osun

Located on Prince Oladele Olashore Way, Ilo Aiyegunle, Ilesha, Osun State is Zenababs Half Moon Resort surrounded a good number of natural beauty such as hills and has got spectacular views to make your stay full of a lot of interesting sites seeing.