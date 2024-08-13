ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 countries to visit before you die

Temi Iwalaiye

These are breathtaking countries you need to see.

Quiet canal, Venice Italy [Unsplash]
Quiet canal, Venice Italy [Unsplash]

The world is a vast and exciting place to explore, and having a bucket list of things to do and places to visit before you die can keep you in anticipation and help you work towards your goals.

Recommended articles

Italy's rich history and culture, including ancient attractions like the Colosseum, Pompeii ruins, and Pisa Tower is full of art, architecture, and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Italy is a beautiful country[GettyImages]
Italy is a beautiful country[GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Michelangelo's David sculpture and the beautiful St. Mark's Basilica's mosaic building are masterpieces to visit.

Quiet canal, Venice Italy [Unsplash]
Quiet canal, Venice Italy [Unsplash] Pulse Nigeria

Italy's landscapes, including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Venice, and the Dolomites, offer stunning scenery for travellers.

Romantic getaways in cities like Venice, Florence, and Rome attract couples worldwide. Italy's countryside and quaint villages make it a popular honeymoon and retreat destination.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tokyo, Japan [CNN]
Tokyo, Japan [CNN] Pulse Nigeria

Japan combines ancient traditions with modernity. The country's beautiful landscapes, like Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, and autumn foliage, are perfect for nature lovers.

Furthermore, Japan has beautiful national parks, hot springs, and beaches. Anime lovers will also love the city of Tokyo. Cities such as Tokyo and Osaka will experience old temples, shrines, and castles, as well as contemporary culture.

CHECK OUT: Discover the richest country in the world - It's smaller than Lagos State

ADVERTISEMENT
Santorini, Greece [Internationalliving]
Santorini, Greece [Internationalliving] Pulse Nigeria

Greece is a must-visit destination for its stunning ancient ruins, breathtaking beaches, and warm hospitality.

Greece is the cradle of Western civilisation and has so many places to see and things to do. You can check out the Acropolis in Athens, the Greek Islands' beautiful beaches, and the sunset in Santorini.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cairo, Egypt [TouristEgypt]
Cairo, Egypt [TouristEgypt] Pulse Nigeria

Egypt has a rich history, with breathtaking attractions such as Giza's Pyramids. You can use the traditional felucca, a traditional wooden sailing boat with a single sail along the Nile, and Luxor temples.

There's the option of snorkelling in the Red Sea while discovering the coral reefs. Archaeological sites such as the Valley of the Kings and Abu Simbel highlight the splendour of other civilisations are interesting sites to visit.

ALSO READ: 10 most visited countries in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
Aurora borealis in Iceland [britannica]
Aurora borealis in Iceland [britannica] Pulse Nigeria

Iceland is one of the most beautiful places in the world with vistas like the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon, Northern Lights, waterfalls, ice caves, and Reykjavik.

The region's unique features include glaciers, volcanoes, and geysers, making the visit a unique and unforgettable experience.

These countries have beautiful sights to behold, everyone should experience them at least once in their lifetime.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 countries to visit before you die

5 countries to visit before you die

5 everyday objects that contain a surprising amount of germs

5 everyday objects that contain a surprising amount of germs

7 ways to prevent your nose from growing large during pregnancy

7 ways to prevent your nose from growing large during pregnancy

5 foods that can act as natural Viagra

5 foods that can act as natural Viagra

If you love snacking, here is a great rice cracker recipe to try at home

If you love snacking, here is a great rice cracker recipe to try at home

Jägermeister welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Jägermeister welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Why you should never take hot showers before bed

Why you should never take hot showers before bed

Here are 5 things you can’t do permanently after getting a BBL

Here are 5 things you can’t do permanently after getting a BBL

5 health benefits of almonds you should know about

5 health benefits of almonds you should know about

With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

With less than ₦3,000, here's how to cook a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner

10 most beautiful airports in the world

10 most beautiful airports in the world

If you see these 5 signs, she’s a red flag

If you see these 5 signs, she’s a red flag

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

Two people enjoying burgers

Nairobi's best kept secrets: Date ideas that are best enjoyed with friends or lovers

How to wash raw chicken [Medium]

Washing raw chicken before cooking is dangerous - Here’s how to prep it

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport

Top 10 African countries that hold the most powerful passport