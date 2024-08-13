5 countries to visit before you die

Here are five countries to visit before you die:

1. Italy

Italy's rich history and culture, including ancient attractions like the Colosseum, Pompeii ruins, and Pisa Tower is full of art, architecture, and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Michelangelo's David sculpture and the beautiful St. Mark's Basilica's mosaic building are masterpieces to visit.

Pulse Nigeria

Italy's landscapes, including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Venice, and the Dolomites, offer stunning scenery for travellers.

Romantic getaways in cities like Venice, Florence, and Rome attract couples worldwide. Italy's countryside and quaint villages make it a popular honeymoon and retreat destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Japan

Pulse Nigeria

Japan combines ancient traditions with modernity. The country's beautiful landscapes, like Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, and autumn foliage, are perfect for nature lovers.

Furthermore, Japan has beautiful national parks, hot springs, and beaches. Anime lovers will also love the city of Tokyo. Cities such as Tokyo and Osaka will experience old temples, shrines, and castles, as well as contemporary culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Greece

Pulse Nigeria

Greece is a must-visit destination for its stunning ancient ruins, breathtaking beaches, and warm hospitality.

Greece is the cradle of Western civilisation and has so many places to see and things to do. You can check out the Acropolis in Athens, the Greek Islands' beautiful beaches, and the sunset in Santorini.

4. Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Egypt has a rich history, with breathtaking attractions such as Giza's Pyramids. You can use the traditional felucca, a traditional wooden sailing boat with a single sail along the Nile, and Luxor temples.

There's the option of snorkelling in the Red Sea while discovering the coral reefs. Archaeological sites such as the Valley of the Kings and Abu Simbel highlight the splendour of other civilisations are interesting sites to visit.

ALSO READ: 10 most visited countries in the world

5. Iceland

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Iceland is one of the most beautiful places in the world with vistas like the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon, Northern Lights, waterfalls, ice caves, and Reykjavik.

The region's unique features include glaciers, volcanoes, and geysers, making the visit a unique and unforgettable experience.