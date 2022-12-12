ADVERTISEMENT
5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December

Temi Iwalaiye

Your December can move from ‘Detty’ to ‘Dirty’ if you make these mistakes.

How to survive the dettiness of December [Guardianng]
How to survive the dettiness of December [Guardianng]

Another detty December 9is upon us, and even though we have written about what to expect, some people are foolhardy - that’s why we are warning you of the pitfalls.

If you have an event by 6 pm, leave your house by 4 pm because you are going to be caught in the throes of traffic. You can stay in a traffic jam for 30 minutes, meanwhile where you want to go is just five minutes away.

In December, everything is expensive, even transportation. It’s better to sit down in your house and manage your money than go out and disgrace yourself.

Except it’s Johnny Drille, never go early to any Nigerian concert, they will most likely start at least 4 hours late.

If you go to any concert, do not complain, because you will have complaints.

If you don’t have a car, don’t have too much fun and forget you have a house to get to. Before they close all your estate gates, and you are left out in the cold.

We get it, the year has been tough and long but don’t drink yourself to a stupor and embarrass yourself and the members of your family, especially at your office parties. If you pass out and someone steals your belongings or worse molests you, you won’t be too happy now, would you?

With these few points of ours, we hope you have resolved to have fun but within reasonable limits.

Temi Iwalaiye

