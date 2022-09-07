RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 bizarre things that are illegal from around the world

Oghenerume Progress

Are you the type that loves to travel to exciting places around the world?

Building sand castle
Building sand castle

Just before you take that vacation, you should note that laws differ from place to place and here are five bizarre things that are illegal from around the world.

There are people who would love to be their neighbor's keeper and do some nice things for them, but in a place like Los Angeles, there is a limit to what you can do for your neighbors.

An example is washing your neighbor's car without their permission which is totally illegal.

The law basically says you're not allowed to dust, wipe, wash or otherwise clean, or use or employ any method of dusting, wiping, washing or otherwise cleaning, any vehicle or portion thereof while on any street unless such vehicle is owned by you or the owner gives you permission to.

Washing a car
Washing a car Pulse Nigeria

In France, specifically in Sarpourenx, it is illegal to die without owning a burial plot. As bizarre as this might sound, this was a law that was passed by the mayor who complained that his town had run out of room at the local cemetery.

Hence, he decided to pass an edict forbidding the residents of his small hamlet from dying within city limits. The ordinance states “all persons not having a plot in the cemetery and wishing to be buried in Sarpourenx are forbidden from dying in the parish.”

There promises to be a punishment for those who break this law, although it is not clear how that will happen.

Burial ground
Burial ground Pulse Nigeria

Owning a pet such as a dog is a fun thing to do, but when you are in Iturin, Italy, this action comes with a strict law. Under a new law from the city’s council, dog owners are compelled to walk their dogs at least thrice daily or be forced to pay a fine.

Walking your dog
Walking your dog Pulse Nigeria

In Milan, there is a weird law that requires citizens to smile at all times, except when they are at funerals or during hospital visits. Some reports say this law was created as a way to bring prominence to the city of Milan during the Austro-Hungarian times and since then, it hasn't been repealed.

Frowning
Frowning Pulse Nigeria

One thing to note if you are visiting Eraclea, a town near Venice, is that it is illegal to build sandcastles on the beach. As bizarre as this sounds, if you are caught doing this, you will have to pay a fine.

It is said that in Eraclea, sand castles are seen as a threat to public security. In other words, sandcastles are seen as a risk to those walking on the beach, therefore, they are dangerous for the public.

