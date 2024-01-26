Ladies, these 5 perfumes will make you irresistible

That’s why we have picked five perfumes that every man will love to smell on you.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This alluring fragrance blends almond with floral notes of tuberose and jasmine, creating a sophisticated and feminine aroma. The iconic stiletto bottle adds a touch of playful luxury.

See how much it costs here.

Gucci Bloom

Pulse Nigeria

This designer perfume smells like blossoming garden. It smells of natural tuberose and jasmine meld into a light, floral scent with surprising staying power. A reviewer swears it's a constant in her collection, ideal for day or night.

ADVERTISEMENT

See how much it costs here.

Curve Crush for Women

Pulse Nigeria

This unique blend of bergamot, liquorice, lily of the valley, and musk creates an intriguing and memorable scent. It's surprising quite affordable. Check it out here.

Pleasures by Estée Lauder

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This light and airy floral fragrance combines lily, peony, and jasmine for a timeless and elegant scent. Ideal for everyday wear or a romantic evening.

See how much it costs here.

Victoria's Secret Coconut Passion

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't let the name fool you! This warm and inviting fragrance features a delicious blend of vanilla and coconut, perfect for those who love sweet and comforting scents.

It's surprising very affordable. Check it out here.