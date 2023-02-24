ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 best cities in Africa to find love

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are an African living in Africa, what are some of the best cities to live in if you are looking for love?

The best cities for lovers [Capetowntourism]
The best cities for lovers [Capetowntourism]

The best cities to find love would typically be the ones where the standard of living is above average, where there are many spots to hang out, a place of relative safety and where there are many attractive, single people or there is a high population size.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Travel Noire made a list of the best African cities for singles and we partly agree with it.

According to Travel Noire, Cape Town, South Africa, Accra, Ghana, Nairobi, Kenya, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzanian are the best cities to find love.

Here are some cities we think are the best places for single people in Africa.

Lagos is perfect for single people
Lagos is perfect for single people ece-auto-gen

Nigeria is the number one country to visit if you are looking for love. This country is one of the most populated in Africa and there are just too many Nigerians; it won’t be hard to get one for yourself. Lagos is also one of the most populated cities in the world; it has a buzzing nightlife and social scene too, a lot of restaurants, bars, beaches, galleries and a thousand places to hang out.

If you are looking for love or just a good time, then you need to visit Accra. Accra is full of many young, fun and open-minded people from every part of the world. There are also so many cultural and historical places to visit, not to mention, the nightlife of bars, clubs and parties.

Cape Town, South Africa is a beautiful city
Cape Town, South Africa is a beautiful city Cape Town is a city with an amazing natural landscape, as well as stunning beaches and a diverse cultural scene, according to Digital Nomads. "It's one of the most beautiful cities on Earth," one remote worker wrote on Nomad List, adding that she experienced cage shark diving and visited a safari while living there.South Africa has yet to officially launch a digital nomad visa.Monthly cost of living: $1,800Internet speed: 22.72 Mbps Business Insider USA

Cape Town mixes the coastal environment with a buzzing metropolis. Many people from all over the world live and visit Cape Town, that’s a good thing if you are looking for love. South Africa is also the fifth-largest city in Africa. Plus, there are so many beautiful South African women.

Kenyans are one of the most beautiful and handsome Africans. Plus, Kenya is an amazing place to live, it is safe, the weather is so good and there are quite a lot of activities to do for fun.

This is another teeming place for those who are interested in dating. The Johannesburg nightlife is also buzzing, plus there are so many restaurants and bars to choose from.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uncle Waffles and DBN Gogo to headline Audiomack House debut in Johannesburg, South Africa

Uncle Waffles and DBN Gogo to headline Audiomack House debut in Johannesburg, South Africa

5 best cities in Africa to find love

5 best cities in Africa to find love

More than a drink: Honoring a hero with Seaman’s Schnapps at the heart of the Lisabi Festival

More than a drink: Honoring a hero with Seaman’s Schnapps at the heart of the Lisabi Festival

Ayra Starr vs Tems: How different and similar is their style?

Ayra Starr vs Tems: How different and similar is their style?

How your man can be snatched by another woman

How your man can be snatched by another woman

How important are good morning texts important in a relationship?

How important are good morning texts important in a relationship?

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

Journey to 2023 Elections: An Election Day essential guide to staying indoors

Journey to 2023 Elections: An Election Day essential guide to staying indoors

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Here's why you need to drink a glass of wine [Eat this not that]

5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

fifty koko currency Nigeria (Scooper)

A trip down memory lane: Timeline of currency in Nigeria