5 best cities in Africa to find love

Travel Noire made a list of the best African cities for singles and we partly agree with it.

According to Travel Noire, Cape Town, South Africa, Accra, Ghana, Nairobi, Kenya, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzanian are the best cities to find love.

Here are some cities we think are the best places for single people in Africa.

1. Lagos, Nigeria

ece-auto-gen

Nigeria is the number one country to visit if you are looking for love. This country is one of the most populated in Africa and there are just too many Nigerians; it won’t be hard to get one for yourself. Lagos is also one of the most populated cities in the world; it has a buzzing nightlife and social scene too, a lot of restaurants, bars, beaches, galleries and a thousand places to hang out.

2. Accra, Ghana

If you are looking for love or just a good time, then you need to visit Accra. Accra is full of many young, fun and open-minded people from every part of the world. There are also so many cultural and historical places to visit, not to mention, the nightlife of bars, clubs and parties.

3. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town is a city with an amazing natural landscape, as well as stunning beaches and a diverse cultural scene, according to Digital Nomads. "It's one of the most beautiful cities on Earth," one remote worker wrote on Nomad List, adding that she experienced cage shark diving and visited a safari while living there.South Africa has yet to officially launch a digital nomad visa.Monthly cost of living: $1,800Internet speed: 22.72 Mbps Business Insider USA

Cape Town mixes the coastal environment with a buzzing metropolis. Many people from all over the world live and visit Cape Town, that’s a good thing if you are looking for love. South Africa is also the fifth-largest city in Africa. Plus, there are so many beautiful South African women.

4. Kenya, Nairobi

Kenyans are one of the most beautiful and handsome Africans. Plus, Kenya is an amazing place to live, it is safe, the weather is so good and there are quite a lot of activities to do for fun.

5. Johannesburg, South Africa