ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

Oghenerume Progress

These inventions include simple tools and even sophisticated devices that have shaped history and continue to be relevant even today.

Humans have always been known to be highly intelligent and Innovative [Wikimedia]
Humans have always been known to be highly intelligent and Innovative [Wikimedia]

Recommended articles

Somehow, ancient civilisations gave birth to groundbreaking inventions that continue to influence our lives even today.

Here are five of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wheel is one of humanity's most transformative inventions. It traces back to ancient Mesopotamia around 3500 BCE and was initially used in pottery making.

This simple yet ingenious circular device revolutionised transportation and machinery, and led to the development of human civilization.

It allowed the construction of chariots, carts, and wagons, enabling faster movement of goods and people. Today, modern transportation — cars, bicycles, etc., still use wheels.

Another ancient invention still in use today is paper. Paper was invented by the ancient Chinese around the 2nd century BCE, in their quest for improved writing materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially made from hemp, silk, and bamboo, this innovative medium rapidly replaced heavier and less versatile materials such as stone tablets and bamboo strips.

Paper was invented by the ancient Chinese around the 2nd century BCE [Wiganlanebook]
Paper was invented by the ancient Chinese around the 2nd century BCE [Wiganlanebook] Pulse Nigeria

As knowledge spread, papermaking techniques reached other cultures, ultimately transforming the way humans communicate and record information.

Centuries later, despite the digital age, paper remains vital in various aspects of modern life, from books and newspapers to packaging and art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also invented by ancient China, the compass, a game-changer in navigation, is another ancient invention still in use today.

The compass started out as a simple lodestone pointer, but quickly became an essential tool for sailors, explorers, and traders, helping them find their way across vast oceans and uncharted territories.

The compass remains an indispensable tool for navigation in the world today [Seekpng]
The compass remains an indispensable tool for navigation in the world today [Seekpng] Pulse Nigeria

As global exploration expanded, the compass played a critical role in shaping the modern world by enabling intercontinental travel and trade. Today, the compass, albeit more refined and advanced, remains an indispensable tool for navigation, used in GPS devices and various electronic systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ancient civilisations across the globe, from the Indus Valley to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, developed sophisticated water irrigation systems to harness the power of rivers and ensure reliable agricultural practices.

These ancient engineering marvels included canals, aqueducts, and drainage systems that efficiently managed water flow, mitigating the risks of floods and droughts.

Today, water irrigation systems are still being used, although they have evolved into elaborate networks, supporting agricultural activities on a vast scale and sustaining global food production.

Water irrigation systems have evolved into elaborate networks [WaterEducationOrg]
Water irrigation systems have evolved into elaborate networks [WaterEducationOrg] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Scissors, today, are one of the most popular tools used in everyday life, but the first one was invented ages ago. Scissors were first invented by Mesopotamians nearly 4,000 years ago.

At the time, they were just a thin piece of softer metal connecting the two blades, and the user had to squeeze them together to use them.

Scissors were just a thin piece of softer metal connecting two blades [KashoSheers]
Scissors were just a thin piece of softer metal connecting two blades [KashoSheers] Pulse Nigeria

This would later evolve to modern-day scissors — made up of two curved blades that open and close using a pivot point at the top.

The brilliance of ancient civilisations is evident in the enduring impact of their inventions on modern society. Some of these ancient inventions showcase the ingenuity and wisdom of our ancestors and they form the foundation upon which our world continues to thrive.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

The Singleton Tribe Abuja: A toast to Nigeria’s hottest creatives

The Singleton Tribe Abuja: A toast to Nigeria’s hottest creatives

How long it takes for common household items to decompose and how to recycle them

How long it takes for common household items to decompose and how to recycle them

These 5 animals in Africa are now extinct

These 5 animals in Africa are now extinct

We spoke to a doctor about hepatitis, there are a few things you should know

We spoke to a doctor about hepatitis, there are a few things you should know

Eating ass, kissing, oral sex, and unexpected ways hepatitis can be contracted

Eating ass, kissing, oral sex, and unexpected ways hepatitis can be contracted

How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps

How to protect your hair from dust damage without head wraps

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?

Are you following the 10 postures while using your smartphone?

The people of Greece dance with giant penises every year

The people of Greece dance with giant penises every year

The devil jumps over babies for cleansing in a Spanish festival called El Colacho

The devil jumps over babies for cleansing in a Spanish festival called El Colacho

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Landmark beach is the world's fastest shrinking beach [Tripadvisor]

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Poverty remains prominent in Africa [Medium]

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]

3 countries Nigerians can visit with about ₦100,000