Paper, scissors and 3 other ancient inventions we still use today

Somehow, ancient civilisations gave birth to groundbreaking inventions that continue to influence our lives even today.

Here are five of them.

1. Wheel

The wheel is one of humanity's most transformative inventions. It traces back to ancient Mesopotamia around 3500 BCE and was initially used in pottery making.

This simple yet ingenious circular device revolutionised transportation and machinery, and led to the development of human civilization.

It allowed the construction of chariots, carts, and wagons, enabling faster movement of goods and people. Today, modern transportation — cars, bicycles, etc., still use wheels.

2. Paper

Another ancient invention still in use today is paper. Paper was invented by the ancient Chinese around the 2nd century BCE, in their quest for improved writing materials.

Initially made from hemp, silk, and bamboo, this innovative medium rapidly replaced heavier and less versatile materials such as stone tablets and bamboo strips.

As knowledge spread, papermaking techniques reached other cultures, ultimately transforming the way humans communicate and record information.

Centuries later, despite the digital age, paper remains vital in various aspects of modern life, from books and newspapers to packaging and art.

3. Compass

Also invented by ancient China, the compass, a game-changer in navigation, is another ancient invention still in use today.

The compass started out as a simple lodestone pointer, but quickly became an essential tool for sailors, explorers, and traders, helping them find their way across vast oceans and uncharted territories.

As global exploration expanded, the compass played a critical role in shaping the modern world by enabling intercontinental travel and trade. Today, the compass, albeit more refined and advanced, remains an indispensable tool for navigation, used in GPS devices and various electronic systems.

4. Water irrigation systems

Ancient civilisations across the globe, from the Indus Valley to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, developed sophisticated water irrigation systems to harness the power of rivers and ensure reliable agricultural practices.

These ancient engineering marvels included canals, aqueducts, and drainage systems that efficiently managed water flow, mitigating the risks of floods and droughts.

Today, water irrigation systems are still being used, although they have evolved into elaborate networks, supporting agricultural activities on a vast scale and sustaining global food production.

5. Scissors

Scissors, today, are one of the most popular tools used in everyday life, but the first one was invented ages ago. Scissors were first invented by Mesopotamians nearly 4,000 years ago.

At the time, they were just a thin piece of softer metal connecting the two blades, and the user had to squeeze them together to use them.

This would later evolve to modern-day scissors — made up of two curved blades that open and close using a pivot point at the top.