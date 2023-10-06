5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

This leaf is also known as gnetum africanum (botanical name) or African spinach in English.

From West Africa to the Congo basin, the rainforests are home to the dark-green climbing shrub known as Okazi leaf used to make afang soup. It goes by the names "fumbua" in the Congo, "okok" in Cameroon, and "afang" in Nigeria.

Afang soup is a traditional vegetable soup made with okazi leaf, fish, meat, minerals, and vitamins by the Efik and Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom in the south of Nigeria. It is usually eaten with fufu.

All the condiments used to make afang soup make it very nutritious. Here are some health benefits:

1. Improves eyesight and eye health

Afang soup is rich in carotenoids and vitamin A which are beneficial for eye health. Increased intake of Okazi leaf allows proper vitamin A absorption, which is necessary for preserving the health and strength of the eyes. Furthermore, vitamin A lowers the risk of vision-related issues like poor vision, blindness, and cataracts.

2. Reduces blood sugar

Okazi leaf is known for improving insulin sensitivity and controlling blood sugar levels. Its organic components cause the pancreas to secrete insulin that controls blood glucose levels. It is also a good supplement since it is a strong source of dietary fibre which slows down the absorption of sugar.

3. Promotes weight loss

Afang soup is a great choice for people trying to lose a few pounds. Several important nutrients, like vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, protein, and low-fat are present in abundance in the leaf used to make the soup. It also contains fibre which prevents the onset of hunger pangs and gives the body long-lasting energy all day.

4. Improves heart health

Afang soup is a rich source of nutrients that support cardiovascular health. It also improves blood flow and reduces blood pressure by removing toxic substances from the arteries and blood vessels and preventing fat deposits that contribute to arteriosclerosis, stroke, and heart attacks.

5. Improves skin