ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why you need to buy or cook more afang soup.

Health benefits of Afang soup [Gucciilounge]
Health benefits of Afang soup [Gucciilounge]

Recommended articles

This leaf is also known as gnetum africanum (botanical name) or African spinach in English.

From West Africa to the Congo basin, the rainforests are home to the dark-green climbing shrub known as Okazi leaf used to make afang soup. It goes by the names "fumbua" in the Congo, "okok" in Cameroon, and "afang" in Nigeria.

Afang soup is a traditional vegetable soup made with okazi leaf, fish, meat, minerals, and vitamins by the Efik and Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom in the south of Nigeria. It is usually eaten with fufu.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the condiments used to make afang soup make it very nutritious. Here are some health benefits:

Afang soup is rich in carotenoids and vitamin A which are beneficial for eye health. Increased intake of Okazi leaf allows proper vitamin A absorption, which is necessary for preserving the health and strength of the eyes. Furthermore, vitamin A lowers the risk of vision-related issues like poor vision, blindness, and cataracts.

Okazi leaf is known for improving insulin sensitivity and controlling blood sugar levels. Its organic components cause the pancreas to secrete insulin that controls blood glucose levels. It is also a good supplement since it is a strong source of dietary fibre which slows down the absorption of sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT
Afang soup helps you lose weight [cookpad]
Afang soup helps you lose weight [cookpad] Pulse Nigeria

Afang soup is a great choice for people trying to lose a few pounds. Several important nutrients, like vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, protein, and low-fat are present in abundance in the leaf used to make the soup. It also contains fibre which prevents the onset of hunger pangs and gives the body long-lasting energy all day.

Afang soup is a rich source of nutrients that support cardiovascular health. It also improves blood flow and reduces blood pressure by removing toxic substances from the arteries and blood vessels and preventing fat deposits that contribute to arteriosclerosis, stroke, and heart attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Okazi leaf in afang soup is a traditional skin remedy that plays a critical role in maintaining healthy skin. Eating afang soup significantly produces protein, vitamin C, and bioactive compounds which are essential for nourishing and preventing skin conditions like acne and eczema.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga wins the prestigious Nasher Prize

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer, this is what she wants you to do

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer, this is what she wants you to do

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria boasts lots of delectable dishes [Face2face African]

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

A hassle-free trip is any traveller's dream [Getty Images]

11 things to do when travelling to another country

Ancient Rome was wild [viatemporis]

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Consider getting a guinea fowl on your property today [Kiwi Gardener]

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards