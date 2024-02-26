5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

There is an extensive presence of plastic in our environment and food chain, and unintentionally ingesting it is becoming a significant worry.

Here are several ways that people may unknowingly eat plastic:

Fish and salt: Plastic garbage can be mistaken for food by fish in the water bodies, these fish eat plastic and it ultimately ends up on our plates. Microplastics may also reach the ocean and contaminate salt production operations.

2. Bottled water and plastic plates: Plastics contain chemicals like phthalates, which can be easily transferred to food through microwaving, eating canned food lined in plastic lacquer, and drinking bottled water.

3. Chemicals from plastic packaging can leach into food, especially if heated or stored for an extended period of time. Avoid eating products in plastic containers for longer periods, as they may have negative long-term consequences.

4. Microplastics from the wear and tear of cooking utensils: Tiny plastic particles can degrade utensils, containers, and food preparation equipment. For example, using plastic chopping boards may cause us to gradually consume plastic meals alongside the food we eat.

5. Hidden ingredients: Processed foods may contain plastic-derived additives and fillers, as well as microplastic particles found in artificial sweeteners, thickeners, and anti-caking agents.

Side effects of ingesting microplastics

Although the full range of effects is still under investigation, these are the side effects of ingesting microplastics.

Digestive issues

Research indicates that microplastics can cause potential harm to human health through physical damage, inflammation, and gut dysbiosis.

These issues can lead to digestive issues like bloating and cramping and even serious health problems like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Immune system disruption

Microplastics can absorb harmful chemicals like heavy metals, pesticides, and industrial pollutants, releasing them into the body, disrupting hormones, harming the immune system, and potentially contributing to various health issues.

Cellular toxicity

Microplastics might disrupt cellular processes by interacting with cell membranes. Consuming this chemical can lead to premature births, asthma, cancer, miscarriage, male infertility, premature breast development, and abnormal male sexual development.