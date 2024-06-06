4 cultures in the world that prostrate to greet like the Yorubas

Here are cultures that greet by prostrating or bow

Yoruba culture

Respect is a key aspect of Yoruba culture. Prostrating to greet is called Idobale and it means "meet the earth". It is seen as a sign of humility. Men greet older people with bows, while women kneel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoruba culture also emphasises respect in greeting and conversation, using pronouns like "e" for older people and "o" for friends of the same age.

Japan

Japanese culture emphasises respect and social ranks through a traditional bowing gesture, referred to as ojigi. This involves bowing 15–30 degrees, often kneeling or standing. The bowing can be categorised into zarei (bowing while kneeling) and ritsurei (bowing while standing). Failure to bow at the waist and keep the back straight is considered a sign of laziness, cunniness, or disrespect.

South Korea

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea's Confucian tradition values respect for seniority based on age, family position, or job. Men greet older people with bows or prostrations, while women kneel.

This respect is deeply ingrained in Korean culture, including manners of speaking, greeting, eating, drinking, and smoking. For instance, you ought to put out your cigarette if an older person walks by.

ALSO READ: Countries where visitors are not offered food to eat

Vietnam

Bowing is not as common as in Japan or Korea, but it is a way to show respect and honor. It can be used simultaneously for greeting ancestors at the family altar or when one is given lucky money from elders during the Tet holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaii