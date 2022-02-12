3 reasons cancel culture does not make sense

Does that make any sense? Here are three reasons cancel culture makes no sense;

1. Celebrities are not role models

Celebrities are not heavenly beings walking among men. They make mistakes, say offensive things and even commit crimes.

Why do celebrities have more moral burdens than the average human being? In a way, you can call them role models, but not all of them want to be role models.

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie has emphatically said that she is no role model because that is such an enormous burden to place on anyone. Are our parents even worthy role models?

2. Celebrities should not be punished more than an average person will be

How would you treat an average person? Then, treat them that way.

That being said, it does not mean we should condone everything they do because they are celebrities.

Recently, a museum security guard lost his job for defacing an expensive painting. So, actions have consequences.

This should not make them evade the consequences of their decisions, but the punishment must be commensurate to the crime.

There is a place for learning and forgiveness.

3. The rules of cancelling celebrities are arbitrary

Not all celebrities can be cancelled. Other footballers have done the worst things to their teammates and they were not penalized as much.

Some celebrities have done too much or are too influential that they will not cower to the woke crowd.

An easy example is 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowlings who refused to admit that Transmen are women and then people started burning her books, that was a ridiculous time in history.

Rapper, Kanye West keeps says outrageous things but he is yet to be cancelled.

The rules of cancellation are arbitrary. Tiwa Savage was dragged for having a sex tape, but musician Oxlade was applauded.