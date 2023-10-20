3 hacks to keep lizards out of your home

Lizards in homes also pose a risk of Salmonella infection. Most of these reptiles carry this bacteria in their intestines, mouths, and faeces. It causes no harm to them but they can introduce it to surfaces and human foods leading to salmonellosis in humans that may even be life-threatening.

Fortunately, there are several natural and non-harmful methods to deter lizards from entering your homes. Here are three hacks to keep lizards out;

1. Use onions and garlic

One great hack to keeping lizards out of your home is the use of onions and garlic. Lizards detest the smell of onions and garlic and it is a great way to keep them out of your home. Place onion or garlic slices near entrances, windowsills, or other areas where lizards frequent. The pungent odour helps keep them away.

If you own cats, placing slices of garlic and onions might not be the best option as it can be poisonous to pets. You could make a spray instead. Simply squeeze or smash the garlic and onions to release their juices and put the liquid in a spray bottle with water. This can be spritzed by windows and doors, or any lizard entry points.

2. Use pepper spray

Lizards also hate and avoid pepper and this is another hack to keep them out of your home. This can be done by spraying a mixture of water and black pepper in areas where lizards are commonly found.

3. Maintain a clean environment

Lizards are attracted to insects, their primary food source. Keeping your home clean and free of crumbs, food spills, and standing water reduces the presence of insects, and this is another hack to keeping lizards away from your home.

In addition to the above, you could seal any entry point especially tiny gaps and cracks in walls and windows where lizards can pass. Pets like cats that chase lizards are also a great way to keep lizards off your home.