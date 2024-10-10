ADVERTISEMENT
3 Eggless cake and cookie recipes to try

Samiah Ogunlowo

Have you ever wondered if you can bake without eggs?

Eggless Chocolate cake (Indian Healthy Reacipes)
Eggless Chocolate cake (Indian Healthy Reacipes)

Many people have been exploring eggless baking options for various reasons, from dietary restrictions to allergies or simply wanting a new baking experience.

Whatever the motivation, you can bake plenty of delicious and satisfying eggless cakes and cookies right at home. Here are three eggless recipes that you can try:

1) Eggless Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cake is a classic treat, and an eggless version can be just as moist and flavorful as the traditional recipe. This cake uses yoghurt and vegetable oil to achieve a soft, spongy texture. It’s an ideal dessert for gatherings or to enjoy with a warm cup of tea.

Ingredients:

- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

- 1 cup granulated sugar

- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

- 1 teaspoon baking soda

- ½ teaspoon salt

- 1 cup plain yoghurt (or use soy yoghurt for a dairy-free option)

- ½ cup vegetable oil

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1 cup warm water

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour an 8-inch round cake pan.

2. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. Add the yoghurt, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients, mixing well.

4. Gradually add the warm water, stirring until the batter is smooth.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

6. Let the cake cool in the pan for a few minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

For a twist, you could sprinkle some coconut flakes on top before baking, adding a unique flavour and texture to the cake.

2) Eggless Oatmeal and Banana Cookies

Eggless Oatmeal and Banana Cookies (Kirbie Cravings)
Eggless Oatmeal and Banana Cookies (Kirbie Cravings) Pulse Nigeria

These eggless cookies are a wholesome and healthier option you can enjoy alone or with family or friends. Bananas add natural sweetness, making these cookies a great alternative to processed snacks. Plus, oats provide fibre, which makes them ideal for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.

Ingredients:

- 2 ripe bananas, mashed

- 1 cup rolled oats

- ½ cup dark chocolate chips (or raisins, for a healthier option)

- 1 tablespoon peanut butter (optional, but adds a great flavour)

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mashed bananas, oats, chocolate chips, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and cinnamon.

3. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly distributed.

4. Scoop spoonful of the mixture onto the baking sheet, flattening each cookie slightly with the back of the spoon.

5. Bake for about 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

6. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

These cookies store well and can be packed as a nutritious snack for work or school.

3) Vanilla Cupcakes with Coconut Milk

Eggless Vanilla Cupcakes with Coconut Milk (Carve your craving)
Eggless Vanilla Cupcakes with Coconut Milk (Carve your craving) Pulse Nigeria

These vanilla cupcakes are soft, fluffy, and dairy-free! Coconut milk gives them a delicate flavour and keeps the cupcakes moist. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or simply as a sweet treat, these cupcakes are also easy to customise with your favourite toppings.

Ingredients:

- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

- ¾ cup granulated sugar

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- ½ teaspoon baking soda

- ¼ teaspoon salt

- 1 cup coconut milk

- ¼ cup vegetable oil

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1 tablespoon vinegar (apple cider or white)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a muffin tin with paper cupcake liners.

2. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the coconut milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and vinegar. Whisk well.

4. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.

5. Divide the batter evenly among the cupcake liners, filling each about two-thirds full.

6. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

7. Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Top the cupcakes with desiccated coconut, chocolate shavings, or even a drizzle of melted chocolate for a delicious finish. Eggless baking offers endless possibilities for creating delicious treats that suit a variety of dietary preferences. Whether you’re looking to reduce your egg consumption or cater to someone with an egg allergy, these recipes provide satisfying alternatives.

By experimenting with these recipes, you’ll not only expand your baking repertoire but also discover how easy it is to make delectable egg-free treats right at home.

