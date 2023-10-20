3 differences between red and green apples

Despite sharing a common name, red and green apples are different in terms of appearance, taste, nutrition, and use. The most obvious is the colour with red apples, having a vibrant red or sometimes reddish-yellow skin and green apples typically a bright green or yellow-green skin.

Here are three other differences between red and green apples aside from their appearance;

1. Taste and texture

Red apples are known for their sweet flavour profile. Varieties like Gala and Fuji are examples of popular sweet red apples. They are juicy and have a crisp texture when bitten into.

On the other hand, green apples, such as Granny Smith, have a tart or sour taste. They are also crisp but compared to the red counterparts, green apples have a firmer texture.

2. Nutritional differences

Both red and green apples are nutritious, but their nutrient content can vary slightly. Red apples tend to contain higher levels of antioxidants, particularly flavonoids and anthocyanins, which are responsible for their red colour.

Green apples, on the other hand, are slightly lower in sugar and calories, making them the go-to choice for individuals aiming to reduce their sugar intake.

3. Culinary uses

Red and green apples are versatile ingredients in the culinary world. Red apples are often preferred in desserts and sweet dishes due to their natural sweetness. They are commonly used in pies, crisps, and applesauce.

Green apples, with their tartness, are commonly used in salads, chutneys, and savoury dishes. They are also popular for making caramel apples, where the tartness of the apple balances the sweetness of the caramel coating.