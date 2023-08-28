ADVERTISEMENT
3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

Anna Ajayi

The type of foods you eat when trying to lose weight matters.

Don't eat bread if you plan on losing weight [iStock]
Don't eat bread if you plan on losing weight [iStock]

If you’re specifically on a weight loss journey, you might want to think twice before reaching for that loaf of bread as it is not exactly the healthiest food out there.

Yes, bread can be delicious and satisfying but you need to understand that it might not be your best bet in reaching your weight loss goals. Here’s why you should stay away from it if you’re on a weight loss journey, along with some advice on what you can do instead:

Bread is loaded with calories and carbohydrates. That should be your first red flag.

Calories are units of energy that our bodies use for daily activities, and consuming more calories than you burn can lead to weight gain. Carbohydrates, on the other hand, get broken down into sugars in the body, which are used for energy. Excess sugar that is not used ends up being stored as fat.

Your best bet would be to engage in consistent physical activity. Try burning those extra calories by doing exercises like brisk walking, simple home workouts, or jogging.

Nutrient density means the amount of vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds in a food compared to its calorie content. Bread is low in nutrient density and lacks the much-needed vitamins, minerals, and fibre that foods like vegetables, fruits, and proteins offer. It’s best to opt for a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats. These healthier foods will nourish your body and eventually support your weight loss journey.

Have you noticed that it's hard to stop at just one slice of bread? Soft, fluffy and delicious bread can be easy to binge on. Its taste makes it hard to know when you're actually full. Also, bread is usually always paired with other foods that add extra calories, such as mayonnaise and butter. This makes you eat a lot more calories than you intended resulting in weight gain.

To avoid overeating, pay attention to your body. Don’t eat more than you’re supposed to and try using smaller plates and bowls to help control portion sizes.

Bonus Point

After eating bread, some people might feel bloated, gassy, and uncomfortable. This could happen because of different things, like the kind of carbs in the bread and how they work with the gut bacteria in your belly.

When your digestive system isn't functioning properly, you might feel sluggish and uncomfortable, which can affect your motivation for exercise.

Drinking lots of water during the day can help, as water aids digestion. Also, regular workouts can help improve your digestion and reduce discomfort.

