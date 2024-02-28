2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

Iniye Tokyo James is a Nigerian designer and fashion stylist known for his unique style and strong visual imagery. After studying mathematics in London, James began his career as a fashion stylist and directed digital campaigns for international publications. His brand, Tokyo James, was founded in Lagos, Nigeria, but now he's moved to the United Kingdom.

Yusuff Aina Abogunde, a Nigerian multidisciplinary artist, utilises the AINAISM medium, a technique combining creative lines, African patterns, and symbols derived from the name AINA, meaning a child born with an umbilical cord.

The 'Expansion' collection explores the challenges faced by African artists and aims to change how people see them. A giant sculpture by Yusuff Aina symbolises resilience and unity, echoing the collection's theme.