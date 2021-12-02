2 amazing ways of making bitter kola drinks

Traditional Africans make their medicines with all parts of bitter Kola plant such as; the leaves, stem and seeds.

Bitter Kola is mostly eaten raw, it has an elaborate taste of bitterness with a slight taste of sweetness.

The awesomeness of this seed can not be overemphasized. Are you aware that bitter kola can be used in making drinks that contain a lot of health benefits like lipids, protein, vitamin C, calcium, potassium, iron, caffeine and a number of nutrients?

These bitter kola drinks are easy to make, can be made in different ways and at the same time retain their health benefits. Below are different ways of making these nutritional drinks with its benefits;

Bitter Kola soaked in Coconut water

Ingredients Needed

Bitter kola (the main ingredient) Coconut water Alligator pepper. A plastic transparent bottle or a transparent container

Procedure

Firstly, cut the bitter kola and alligator pepper into small pieces Pour the coconut water into a plastic transparent bottle or transparent container Add the chopped bitter kola and alligator into the transparent bottle filled with coconut water Soak the mixture for 3-7 days After the seventh day, you can consume the drink once or twice a day

Pulse Nigeria

Benefits

This mixture protects males from prostate cancer It serves as a cleanser for the body and burns belly fat It lowers blood pressure and blood sugar levels Alligator pepper helps in treating infectious skin diseases such as measles, chicken pox, and smallpox and is also used to ease pains in the joints, teeth, stomach and arthritis. Coconut water is not just sweet but it contains healthy nutrients that soothes the body

Bitter Kola soaked in Lime Water

Ingredients Needed

A reasonable amount of Lime

A plastic transparent bottle or a transparent container

A reasonable amount of bitter kola

Procedure

Cut the lemon into half and squeeze the juice into the container

chop the bitter kola into little pieces

Turn the chopped bitter kola into the lime-filled container and leave for a day

After a day, you can consume the drink using a shot, take twice a day

Pulse Nigeria

Benefits

It serves as a Natural Detoxifier to curb stomach issues Aid Fertility increment It simplifies weight loss process Stabilizes blood sugar level and strengthens the immune system. This mixture protects your body against typhoid and malaria

Bitter kola has been known, eaten and used for health problems for years in Africa but in recent times, scientists are being aware of the numerous health benefits associated with bitter kola through their study.

However, we are aware of the health benefits of bitter kola which might influence our eating routine and day-to day living but bitter kola should not replace a medical advice or supplement prescribed unless its being prescribed medically for an ailment.

It is also important that we take caution in the consumption of bitter kola, there’s a popular saying that states ‘Moderation is key’.

---

Deborah Akwa is a Content writer with a pinch of wittiness. She has keen interest in DIY content. When she's not writing, she loves to engage in healthy conversations.