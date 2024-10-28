ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

12 must-try Ghanaian dishes every visitor should savour before leaving

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

When visiting Ghana, one of the most memorable experiences you’ll have is tasting the country’s rich and diverse cuisine. Ghanaian food reflects a blend of indigenous ingredients and cooking techniques, passed down through generations and deeply intertwined with the culture of its people.

Khebab
Khebab

Whether you are dining in a local restaurant or enjoying street food, the flavours of Ghana are bound to leave a lasting impression.

Here is a guide to some of the must-try Ghanaian dishes for anyone visiting the country:

Ghana Jollof
Ghana Jollof Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most iconic dishes not just in Ghana but across West Africa is jollof rice.This one-pot rice dish is cooked with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices that give it a deep, rich flavour and vibrant colour. Jollof rice is often served with fried chicken, fish, or beef and can be found at parties, restaurants, and street vendors across the country. The great "jollof wars" debate over which country makes the best jollof is ongoing, but Ghanaian jollof holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

Fufu is a beloved starchy dish across many West African nations, and in Ghana, it takes centre stage. It’s made by pounding boiled cassava, yam, or plantain until smooth and dough-like, and it’s traditionally served with a variety of soups.

Fufu
Fufu Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Popular soups include light soup (a light tomato-based broth), groundnut soup (made with peanuts), and hearty palm nut soup. Eating fufu is a cultural experience, as it is typically eaten with your hands and enjoyed across different regions of Ghana.

Waakye is a dish that brings together rice and beans, often cooked with dried millet leaves to give the dish its signature reddish-brown colour.

Waakye
Waakye Pulse Ghana

Waakye is a versatile meal with a range of accompaniments, such as fried plantains, spaghetti, boiled eggs, meat, and the iconic Ghanaian shito (black pepper sauce). This dish is popular in the mornings, served by vendors nationwide, and can be customised to suit your taste.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a quick and tasty snack, kelewele is a must-try. This spicy fried plantain dish is seasoned with a delicious mix of ginger, garlic, and pepper before being fried to perfection.

Kelewele
Kelewele Pulse Ghana

Kelewele can be found at street food stalls and is often served with roasted peanuts. The contrast of sweet plantains and spicy seasoning makes it an unforgettable experience for anyone who loves street food.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ghana’s coastal areas, banku and grilled tilapia is a beloved meal. Banku is a fermented dough made from maize and cassava, giving it a tangy flavour and smooth texture.

Banku with Tilapia
Banku with Tilapia Pulse Ghana

It is typically served with fresh grilled tilapia and a spicy pepper sauce, making it a favourite among locals and visitors alike. The dish is commonly eaten with your hands, using the banku to scoop up fish and sauce for a complete bite.

Kenkey is similar to banku but firmer in texture and wrapped in maize husks before being steamed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenkey
Kenkey Pulse Ghana

It has a slightly sour taste and is traditionally served with fried or grilled fish, along with pepper sauce and shito. This dish is a common street food, particularly in coastal cities such as Accra and Tema, and is a filling, satisfying meal.

Red red is a dish that offers comfort and nutrition. It is commonly known among Ghanaians as Gob3. It consists of black-eyed peas cooked in palm oil (giving it its "red" hue) and is often served with fried plantains.

Gob3
Gob3 Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

This dish is a favourite among vegetarians and vegans but can also be served with meat or gari (cassava flakes). The combination of plantains and beans makes it both hearty and delicious.

Tuo zaafi, often called TZ, originates from northern Ghana and is a thick porridge made from maize or millet flour.

Tuo Zaafi
Tuo Zaafi Pulse Ghana

It is traditionally served with soups like ayoyo (a green leafy soup) or groundnut soup. TZ is a common meal in the north but is enjoyed nationwide for its smooth texture and flavourful soups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angwamo, or braised rice, is a cherished Ghanaian dish made by sautéing rice with ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, and spices before cooking it in broth or water.

Angwamo
Angwamo Pulse Ghana

This method allows the rice to absorb rich flavours, resulting in a fragrant and hearty meal. Angwamo is often served with meats, vegetables, or stews, making it versatile for any occasion. Its comforting taste and filling nature make it a favourite in many Ghanaian households, enjoyed at family gatherings and celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known colloquially as ‘face the wall’ and Abeti3, kokonte is a dish made from dried cassava flour.

Kokonte
Kokonte Pulse Ghana

The name reflects the dish’s simplicity, but it’s a favourite for many Ghanaians, particularly when served with flavourful soups like groundnut soup or light soup. Kokonte is usually eaten with the hands, much like fufu and banku, and its earthy taste pairs well with rich, spicy soups.

From Ghana’s Volta Region comes akple, a greyish starchy dish made from maize flour.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akple and Tadi
Akple and Tadi Pulse Ghana

It is traditionally eaten with aborbi tadi (a mixture of ground pepper, tomatoes, sliced onions, and roasted anchovies) or okro soup combined with a variety of fish. The soup is rich, spicy, and pairs beautifully with the smooth texture of the akple, offering an authentic taste of the Volta Region’s culinary heritage.

Ampesi is a traditional Ghanaian dish made from boiled starchy vegetables such as plantain, yam, or cassava. It is typically served with a variety of richly spiced stews, such as kontomire (cocoyam leaf) stew or palava sauce, which enhance its flavours.

Ampesi
Ampesi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

This simple yet hearty meal is popular throughout Ghana and is known for being both nutritious and filling. Ampesi reflects the agricultural lifestyle of the region, utilising local ingredients to create comforting and satisfying dishes that are often enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The Essence of Ghanaian Cuisine

Ghanaian cuisine is as rich and diverse as the country itself. Each dish tells a story of the people who make it, their history, and their culture. Whether you're enjoying a plate of jollof rice at a party or savouring the spicy heat of kelewele from a street vendor, every bite is a chance to experience Ghana’s vibrant food culture.

If you're visiting Ghana, take the opportunity to explore the local cuisine. These dishes will not only satisfy your taste buds but also offer a deep connection to the country's traditions and way of life.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

7 reasons women get cramps after their period

7 reasons women get cramps after their period

Meet the inventor of sliced bread

Meet the inventor of sliced bread

5 natural ways to get rid of body hair

5 natural ways to get rid of body hair

5 fruits to avoid eating on an empty stomach

5 fruits to avoid eating on an empty stomach

5 most beautiful currency in the world

5 most beautiful currency in the world

12 must-try Ghanaian dishes every visitor should savour before leaving

12 must-try Ghanaian dishes every visitor should savour before leaving

Culture with Style - Heineken unveils 45cl bottle, 45 Collection at Lagos Fashion Week

Culture with Style - Heineken unveils 45cl bottle, 45 Collection at Lagos Fashion Week

The 10 golden rules of dating you must know

The 10 golden rules of dating you must know

Cowbell rewards consumers in ongoing ₦150m 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo'

Cowbell rewards consumers in ongoing ₦150m 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo'

Why does cooking gas always finish on Sundays?

Why does cooking gas always finish on Sundays?

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

A-House Global Limited hosts Vibes on Style this December

Madam Efunroye Tinubu, the Egba amazon

Meet Madam Efunroye Tinubu, the powerful slave trader who controlled Lagos

The tallest building in Nigeria [jojonaija]

Here's the tallest building in Nigeria

Tristan da Cunha, the most remote island [RIBAcompetitions]

The loneliest and farthest place on earth with only 238 inhabitants