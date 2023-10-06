ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

Temi Iwalaiye

Why call it Abuja or Abj when you can call it something as posh as The Buj?

Abuja's city gate [Soluap]
Here are 10 states in Nigeria and their hilarious abbreviations:

It was apparently culled by the posh young elite in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja. These young, rich youngsters now refer to Abuja as "The Buj”. Hopefully, it sticks.

Calabar is known as Cali [Nigeriagalleria]
“I’m off to Cali." I know you are probably thinking of California in the United States, but no, the capital of Cross River State, Calabar, is now referred to as Cali by the youth.

This Snapchat generation has coined an interesting moniker for Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State. One would think it’s a much more highbrow area than it actually is.

A fun way to call this academic town in Kaduna State. When you hear anyone say they’re off to Z Town, they are talking about Zaria.

It is also called KD. Kaduna has many monikers and nicknames, but this particular nickname is because there are a lot of crocodiles in Kaduna.

Of course, there are countless more popular abbreviations, like Lag or Lasgidi for Lagos, PH for Port Harcourt, Ib for Ibadan, O42 for Enugu (042 is the defunct NITEL Telephone Area Code for Enugu State), and J Town for Jos.

