Wizkid's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time

Talk about selling power! Wizkid recently announced a milestone collaboration with Nike and the singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time.

In just 10 minutes, fans had cleared out Nike of their starboy stock.

"Damn we sold out in 10mins! Omg! Thank u TeamWizkid! I fucking love u all!" tweeted Wizkid today, Monday, September 10, 2018 after his Nike jerseys sold out.

The jerseys went live and sold out completely within 10 minutes further cemented Wizkid's superstar status and the power of the Starboy brand. Taking to his Instagram, Wizkid announced the sold-out drop and showed love to all his loyal fans.

Nike and Wizkid have partnered up for the release of a special edition "Starboy" football jersey. Following the release of Nike's Nigeria jersey during the World Cup , they're back with another Naija collaboration, this time with the starboy himself, Wizkid.

The partnership is the first between the sports/active wear giant and a Nigerian entertainer.

The co-creation stadium shirt costs £64.95 (N30,201.75) and is available on Nike’s website.

According to Nike News:

To label Wizkid simply as a Nigerian pop-star contradicts his global influence. After all, the singer/songwriter has topped charts in 15 countries, successfully bringing the new generation of Afropop global and spreading his hometown pride far and wide.

Wizkid's Starboy jersey features a centrally-placed Nike Swoosh and green and white trim.

Born in Surulere, Lagos, the name of Wizkid's Nigerian hometown is emblazoned on the lower back of the artist’s collaborative Nike jersey, a shirt that simultaneously speaks to his local pride and Naija’s cultural clout. The jersey’s green and white trimmings reflect the Nigerian flag, as does a Naija graphic on the sleeve, while the front features a centrally-placed Nike Swoosh and is highlighted by the iconic Starboy graphic across the chest.

The overall design is a fitting celebration of both personal and collective talent and ingenuity, and one that defines Wizkid’s dizzying accomplishments and Nigeria’s growing cultural footprint.