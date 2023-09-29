ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week we spot celebrities in similar outfits, and we ask who styled it better?

Who wore it better [Instagram]
Who wore it better [Instagram]

Recommended articles

We have to ask who wore it better:

ADVERTISEMENT

For the premiere of the ‘She Must Be Obeyed’ series, Vee Iye went with a corporate look, wearing a blazer and tailored brocade pants—a welcomed break from the shiny corset outfits we are used to seeing during such events—but perhaps we would have preferred something more youthful, like a short gown, and the sleeves looked too big on her slender figure.

Toke’s Bone Straight deserves an award on its own. The way it was neatly tucked between her ears looked so gorgeous. She paired her blazer with a mini skirt, and that instantly made the outfit look very modern and young. The golden strappy sandal and gold earrings finished off perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

For this round, Toke wore it better.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you attended a Nigerian University, these 8 things likely happened

If you attended a Nigerian University, these 8 things likely happened

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

Most women look good in palazzos [milkfashion]

5 things women put on that men find instantly attractive

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Toyin Abraham in a corset gown [Instagram/toyinabraham]

Toyin Abraham's corset gown looks uncomfortable, here's why the trend needs to die