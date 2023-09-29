Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer
Every week we spot celebrities in similar outfits, and we ask who styled it better?
We have to ask who wore it better:
Vee Iye
For the premiere of the ‘She Must Be Obeyed’ series, Vee Iye went with a corporate look, wearing a blazer and tailored brocade pants—a welcomed break from the shiny corset outfits we are used to seeing during such events—but perhaps we would have preferred something more youthful, like a short gown, and the sleeves looked too big on her slender figure.
Toke Makinwa
Toke’s Bone Straight deserves an award on its own. The way it was neatly tucked between her ears looked so gorgeous. She paired her blazer with a mini skirt, and that instantly made the outfit look very modern and young. The golden strappy sandal and gold earrings finished off perfectly.
For this round, Toke wore it better.
