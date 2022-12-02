We’ve had four amazing women who have been spotted in this gown. What we love about this how fitting it is on a woman’s body and the detailing on the shoulder.
Who wore it best? Fashionistas take on a 2207byTbally black gown
As we always say, fashion comes in two. This week our focus is this black maxi gown by 2207byTbally.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was the perfect wedding guest in this gown. She stuck with black accessories.
Mabel Makun
Mabel wore the same game for a family portrait. She also stuck with a black Amina Muaddi heel.
Linda Osifo
Linda Osifo also wore this gown, and she stuck to black accessories too.
Tolu Bally
The designer of the dress was spotted in it too, and she went with silver and black shoes and a purse.
They all wore it best in our opinion.
