RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? Fashionistas take on a 2207byTbally black gown

Temi Iwalaiye

As we always say, fashion comes in two. This week our focus is this black maxi gown by 2207byTbally.

Who wore it best? {Instagram}
Who wore it best? {Instagram}

We’ve had four amazing women who have been spotted in this gown. What we love about this how fitting it is on a woman’s body and the detailing on the shoulder.

Recommended articles

Toke was the perfect wedding guest in this gown. She stuck with black accessories.

Mabel wore the same game for a family portrait. She also stuck with a black Amina Muaddi heel.

Linda Osifo also wore this gown, and she stuck to black accessories too.

The designer of the dress was spotted in it too, and she went with silver and black shoes and a purse.

They all wore it best in our opinion.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Win 1 million naira, brand-new car & other amazing prizes in Lush Hair Braid To Million promo

Win 1 million naira, brand-new car & other amazing prizes in Lush Hair "Braid To Million" promo

Who wore it best? Fashionistas take on a 2207byTbally black gown

Who wore it best? Fashionistas take on a 2207byTbally black gown

The 8 outfits Porsha Williams wore on her wedding day were exceptional

The 8 outfits Porsha Williams wore on her wedding day were exceptional

5 places to eat delicious African meals in Lagos

5 places to eat delicious African meals in Lagos

Nigeria emerges top in London African beauty pageant

Nigeria emerges top in London African beauty pageant

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi)

Amazing health benefits of Melon (Egusi)

10 most populated countries in the world

10 most populated countries in the world

If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

5 Best acne cleansers for all skin types

Trending

Rita Dominic on her wedding day [Instagram]

Fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Lilian and Toke at the wedding [Instagram]

Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black

Ayra Starr and her love for miniskirts [Instagram]

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable