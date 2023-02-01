The black pants suit from time has been the staple of fashionable working women. Simple and elegant, it’s no wonder a lot of women love it.
Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas take on the classic black pantsuit
What’s better than one style icon rocking an outfit? Five.
This week we asked and answered who did a better job of rocking the classic black pantsuit.
Toke Makinwa
Toke’s suit has a puffy sleeve which gives it a fashionable edge, the material is suede and her shoes are sandal heels. All in all, it’s a 10/10 look.
Lily Afegbai
Lily wears a tuxedo-like suit made of stretchable fabric, but my favourite part of the outfit is the sleeves; they are gorgeous.
Saskay
Saskay rocks a suede suit with flared pants, now that’s a stylish twist to the classic look. Loved it.
Chioma Good hair
Chioma wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit and bandeau; it’s a sexy spin on this classic look. Perfect for brunch or a date.
Adeola
Adeola stuck with an all-black look except for her silver stilettos with a bow on them. It is certainly giving boss lady.
Who do you think wore it best? Our money is on Lily.
