Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas take on the classic black pantsuit

This week we asked and answered who did a better job of rocking the classic black pantsuit.

Toke Makinwa

Toke’s suit has a puffy sleeve which gives it a fashionable edge, the material is suede and her shoes are sandal heels. All in all, it’s a 10/10 look.

Lily Afegbai

Lily wears a tuxedo-like suit made of stretchable fabric, but my favourite part of the outfit is the sleeves; they are gorgeous.

Saskay

Saskay rocks a suede suit with flared pants, now that’s a stylish twist to the classic look. Loved it.

Chioma Good hair

Chioma wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit and bandeau; it’s a sexy spin on this classic look. Perfect for brunch or a date.

Adeola

Adeola stuck with an all-black look except for her silver stilettos with a bow on them. It is certainly giving boss lady.