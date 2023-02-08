ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it best? 3 style stars rock a colourful two-piece

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week, we ask ourselves this question, ‘who wore it best?’ especially when celebrities are spotting similar outfits.

Who wore it best? [Instagram]

This week we have three fashionable women wearing an outfit made by Nigerian designer, Imade Duso. What we love about this outfit is the mix of colour and glass-like illusion on the skirt.

Toke paired her green and pink two-piece with a pink strappy heel and Bantu knots on her hair. Loved how she stuck with the same colour scheme and didn't add a second.

Allysyn adds some Gen Z spice to the look by wearing a pink platform heel. Loved how she stuck to the colour scheme and the earrings too! Very chic.

Kim is modelling for Swarovski, so she’s wearing a lot of jewellery. Kim pairs hers with a short sleeve version of this outfit. We didn’t get to see her shoes, but we are sure she slayed.

We think Allysyn wore it better, what do you think?

