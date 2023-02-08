This week we have three fashionable women wearing an outfit made by Nigerian designer, Imade Duso. What we love about this outfit is the mix of colour and glass-like illusion on the skirt.
Who wore it best? 3 style stars rock a colourful two-piece
Every week, we ask ourselves this question, ‘who wore it best?’ especially when celebrities are spotting similar outfits.
Recommended articles
Toke Makinwa
Toke paired her green and pink two-piece with a pink strappy heel and Bantu knots on her hair. Loved how she stuck with the same colour scheme and didn't add a second.
Allysyn Audu
Allysyn adds some Gen Z spice to the look by wearing a pink platform heel. Loved how she stuck to the colour scheme and the earrings too! Very chic.
Kim Oprah
Kim is modelling for Swarovski, so she’s wearing a lot of jewellery. Kim pairs hers with a short sleeve version of this outfit. We didn’t get to see her shoes, but we are sure she slayed.
We think Allysyn wore it better, what do you think?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng