As a man if you do these things, know most women will give you a bad assessment and probably be turned off.
Wearing skinny jeans and 4 other things men do that turn women off
What are some things men do that women hate?
When you approach a person, the first thing they assess is your appearance, that determines if they will like you or not. Remember, how you dress is how you will be addressed.
Here are 5 things most women hate:
1. Skinny jeans
There is nothing as bad as seeing a man wearing skinny jeans, whether he is fat or slim; they pack his groin and make his legs look like toothpicks.
2. Having long fingernails
No matter what a man thinks about having long nails, it’s a big ick and a sign of bad hygiene for a man to keep long fingernails. A lot of dirt can get stuck there, and it’s generally unattractive.
3. Wearing sandals and slippers all the time
Of course, there are some times when slippers and sandals work, but not when you are going on a date. Men need to learn to get shoes and sneakers, as they make them look well put together on important occasions.
4. Wearing a trouser that shows his ass crack
Always have a belt handy, never leave home without it, and never wear an outfit that shows your ass crack, butt, or underwear. It turns women off.
5. Not wearing deodorant or perfume
It’s a crime not to wear perfume or deodorant. You must always use it. Even if you think you smell good naturally, it’s possible that it’s all in your mind and you don’t smell as good as you think.
